Nintendo Switch Online Adds One of the Most Popular Arcade Titles of All-Time Today

Nintendo Switch Online members get an exciting update today that brings three new classic NES games to the service, including the console’s take on one of the 1980s’ most iconic arcade hits.

Pac-Man and Two Other NES Titles Arrive On Switch Online Today

Prepare to be a-maze-d! #NintendoSwitchOnline members can now enjoy three more classic #NES games:



👻 PAC-MAN

⭐ Mendel Palace

🛡️ THE TOWER OF DRUAGA pic.twitter.com/TId6fEaV5W — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) April 9, 2026

Nintendo surprised fans this morning with the announcement of three new titles being added to the library of classic NES games available through the subscription service.

Videos by VICE

The biggest highlight for many gamers is likely the NES adaptation of Pac-Man. Pac-Man was remade and released many times over the years for various consoles, including the Game Boy, but the NES version was the first time many gamers had the chance to play it at home (aside from the lucky households who had an Atari 2600 in the early 1980s). Although the NES port is identical to the arcade version, this particular port was definitely one of the most iconic of the era.

“He was a Superstar in the arcades. Then he gobbled his way into home video game history. Now, after 10 years, PAC-MAN is still as lovable and fun as ever! You’ll have a blast moving PAC-MAN around the baffling maze, gobbling up all the dots, racking up points galore–all the while avoiding getting eaten by the cute but unfriendly ghosts.”

Additionally, Switch Online subscribers also gain access to Mendel Palace and The Tower of Druaga.

Mendel Palace is a 1989 puzzle game that was actually developed by Game Freak before their Pokemon days. The game has some decent puzzles and it’s definitely an interesting piece of video game history to see what Game Freak was up to in the years before Pokemon came to life.

The Tower of Druaga is a Namco RPG that, like Pac-Man, also was originally found in arcades. The NES version helped bring the fantasy adventure to living rooms in 1985. This is a challenging game and can offer players hours of entertainment as they try to progress through it.

Gamers who aren’t currently subscribed, but are feeling tempted by these games, can pick up a Nintendo Switch Online membership for $19.99 per year. There is also the option to upgrade to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which costs $49.99 per year and adds the supported library of GameCube, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and Virtual Boy games.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates and additions to the Nintendo Switch Online library of games.