Nintendo’s New Controller Patent Has Animal Crossing Fans Dreaming Big

Nintendo has filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) that suggests potential plans for a new method of controlling games. So, for all the people who were upset about the Joy-Cons not being innovative enough, maybe this is your chance to shine.

The patent details a crank-based controller that could possibly attach to either the Joy-Con or the Switch 2 console itself. The controller input would be read via the mouse sensor. It looks to be pretty obvious what this would be used for.

And honestly, I’ve always believed that sometimes Captain Obvious is the most intelligent person in the room. So, let me throw some things out quickly.

Screenshot: World Intellectual Property Organization

Nintendo, I already have one game you should take a look at

First off, bring back fishing minigames in Zelda and let me go to work with this controller. Honestly, this might be the perfect reason to remaster Ocarina of Time and put it on Switch 2. I still think that is the best of all the fishing minigames in the series. I can see it now, and all the nostalgia hits are punching me right in the chest like they should.

Also, this would be perfect for a new Animal Crossing game. Maybe that’s coming in 2026? Let’s hope so.

Screenshot: Nintendo/ Ecksters on YouTube

It’s worth noting that just because Nintendo filed the patent, it doesn’t mean we’ll ever see this come to fruition. The patent is just to hold the space for the idea as theirs. However, they should proceed with this, and they should do so ASAP.

The reason for that? One of my favorite indie games of the year, Cast n Chill. I reviewed it back in June, and it remains one of my favorite games to play to relax. I once said that the Switch 2 should become the indie machine, and a controller/game combo like this would be the perfect marriage.

It’s all right there for you, Nintendo. You just have to be willing to pull the trigger.