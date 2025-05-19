You Can Snag This Digital Picture Frame for $70 off Right Now

Do you measure the distance between yourself and your loved ones in terms of airline miles, hours, or how many times you have to transfer? It’s hard being away, especially during the holidays.

And while Memorial Day may not rank up there alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving in terms of gathering all the family together, it’s a time traditionally set aside for backyard barbecues and beachside get-togethers that can feel awfully hollow and lonely when you aren’t around your people for that glorious three-day weekend.

It’s good timing, then, that Nixplay has knocked $70 off its 10.1″ touchscreen digital picture frame ahead of Memorial Day, which arrives on Monday, May 26.

Surprise your parents with one, and drop a few photographs and videos of yourself onto it to keep them company until your next visit. Or buy one for yourself and give your friends and family access to the account through their Nixplay apps so that they can upload photos to it.

one frame, thousands of pictures

Traditional photo frames have an obvious downside: you’re stuck with the one physical photo that you printed out until you change it out. Maybe you have a favorite few in several frames that you keep around your home, or you sent a photograph of yourself to your family to rest on their mantle, but the scenery doesn’t change. It’s just a few pictures. And of course, there’s no way to show videos.

Digital photo frames let you cycle among hundreds, even thousands, and you don’t have to be there to drop new photographs into them. You can even upload videos to display. Are you away on vacation and you want to show that video of an elephant rustling your hair? Send it as soon as you’re back at the hotel, and it’ll be on the Nixplay photo frame immediately.

Nixplay makes it especially easy for anybody you authorize to drop new photos onto your photo frame. Have you got somebody who’s no good with technology in your family? We all have that one person (at least). They can log into the iOS or Android app to connect and transfer photos and videos from Apple Photos, Facebook, and Instagram.

Google Photos also works, although that requires a subscription. Or they could just log into the Nixplay website through an internet browser if they’re not on the smartphone train.

It may not be the same as sitting poolside with your folks, sharing the scents of chlorine and sunscreen, but it could be a point of emotional connection to close the physical distance between you all year long.