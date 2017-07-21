No-Bake Cheesecakes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the blackberry compote:

3 cups|1 ½ pints|325 grams fresh blackberries, divided

½ cup|125 ml water

⅓ cup|170 grams granulated sugar

1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice

for the almond streusel:

½ cup|85 grams all-purpose flour

¾ cup|165 grams granulated sugar

5 tablespoons|75 grams cold unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup|95 grams slivered almonds

for the creme fraiche no-bake batter:

2 (8-ounce|225 gram) packaged cream cheese, room temperature

⅔ cup|150 grams granulated sugar, divided

¾ cup|185 grams creme fraiche

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

2 large egg yolks, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin powder

2 teaspoons cold water

2 cups|500 ml water

for the garnish:

2 cups|500 ml blackberry compote

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Directions

Make the blackberry compote: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine 1 cup of the blackberries, water, sugar, and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Boil, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes, until the sugar is dissolved and the volumes reduced by half. Remove from heat and set aside to cool to lukewarm. Place the blackberry mixture in a blender and puree. Pour the puree into a fine sieve over a mixing bowl and force it through. Discard any remains seeds in the sieve. Stir the remaining 2 cups of blackberries into the mixture. Mix well and set aside, covered, until ready to use. Make the almond streusel: Heat the oven to 325°F. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Beat on low speed until well combined. Using a pastry blender or fork, cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly. Be careful not to overmix. Using a wooden spoon or silicon spatula, gently stir in the slivered almonds. (It is always best to do this by hand, as the paddle on a mixer will break and crush the almonds.) Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Crumble the mixture onto the baking shee and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the mixture starts to brown. ( Watch it carefully – the streusel should be only lightly toasted.) Remove from the oven and set aside to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Divide the streusel evenly into the bottoms of 8 (10-ounce|283-gram) tumbler glass arranged on a baking sheet Make the creme fraiche batter: In a small mixing bowl, stir together the gelatin powder and the cold water. Set aside to bloom. Make a sabayon: Place the 2 cups of water in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Place a medium heat proof bowl on top of the boiling water and add ⅓ cup of the sugar and the egg yolks to the bowl. Whisk vigorously until fluffy ribbons form in the mixture and its temperature reaches 150°F. Remove from the heat and whisk in the bloomed gelatin until the mixture is fully combined. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes, until it is smooth and free of lumps. Resume mixing at medium speed. One at a time, add the remaining ⅓ cup of granulated sugar, the creme fraiche, and the heavy cream to the bowl of the stand mixer and beat on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the stand mixer bowl and add the vanilla. Using a wooden spoon or silicon spatula, stir until fully combined. Fold the cream cheese mixture into the sabayon. While the batter is still fresh and has not yet firmed up, divide it evenly into each of the tumbler glasses. Pour slowly to ensure that the streusel is not displaced. (Use a pitcher with a pouring spout or a pastry bag to ensure a clean pour.) Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Just prior to serving, top the individual servings with the blackberry compote and the lemon zest, if using. Serve cold.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from The Eli’s Cheesecake Cookbook: Remarkable Recipes from a Chicago Legend.

