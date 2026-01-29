A new year is here at last, which means, among other things, there are a bunch of tours that will be kicking off soon from our favorite artists. We can expect a ton more to announce in the coming weeks and months, but there are already plenty of rad tours slated for this spring and summer that we can look forward to.
Whether you’re a fan of rock, metal, rap, indie, or pop, you’ve got big things to look forward to this year. Here at VICE, we’ve got music fans of all stripes—so we’ve compiled a list of our most anticipated tours of 2026.
Check our list below to find out whether your favorite acts are touring, and snag your tickets before it’s too late. We’ll be updating this list as the year unfolds—so watch this space!
VIce’s Most anticipated tours of 2026
Alabama Shakes
Date Range: April 16 – September 19
Openers: Joy Oladokun, Mon Rovîa, Lamont Landers, JJ Grey & Mofro, Tyler Ballgame, and supporting Zach Bryan
The indie-americana trio has reunited for a run of shows, including a few Festival appearances at High Water Festival, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Bonnaroo. (I, for one, would like to see a tour from singer Brittany Howard’s hardcore band, Kumite, but what can you do?)
Alex G
Date Range: February 5 – May 18
Openers: TBA
The artist formerly known as (Sandy) Alex G will be supporting his latest album Headlights on this run, which includes stops in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and North America.
Amyl and the Sniffers
Date Range: June 4 – August 29
Openers: TBA
Amyl and the Sniffers‘ unlikely rise (I only say that because they’re real punks, okay?!) to the top of the pops (not really, anyway) continues through 2026 with a world tour that will see the Aussie pub-punkers hitting the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK.
Belle and Sebastian
Date Range: February 24 – June 27
Openers: TBA
Scottish indie-pop stalwarts Belle and Sebastian are touring North America and Europe in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their seminal albums Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister. (If that doesn’t make you feel old, I don’t know what will.) Two nights per city, one album per night. Go to both.
Cat Power
Date Range: February 12 – November 7
Openers: TBA
In related damn-we-are-getting-old news, Cat Power’s The Greatest 20th anniversary tour is coming in hot. Kicking off in the states in February and concluding all the way over in Ireland in November, this one is going to keep Chan Marshall busier than she’s been in a good long while. And for good reason: The Greatest, in its entirety (just like I saw in 2006…….).
Courtney Barnett
Date Range: May 1 – August 29
Openers: Momma, Truman Sinclair, Built to Spill, Zoh Amba
It’s been five years since Barnett’s last record Things Take Time, Take Time. The upcoming Creature of Habit will be her fourth in total, and the Aussie tunesmith will be hitting the road in support. I’m stoked to see what she’s been working on (besides a sick duet with Waxahatchee).
David Byrne
Date Range: March 26 – July 24
Openers: N/A
A trusted friend of mine told me David Byrne’s current show is not to be missed. The multimedia/art/theater/science(?) experiment that is the Talking Heads frontman’s latest act promises to excite, educate, and delight fans of all ages.
Death Cab For Cutie
Date Range: July 10 – August 7
Openers: Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Nation of Language
Death Cab for Cutie just announced a spate of 2026 summer dates, coinciding with their signing to ANTI- Records.
Gibbard: “One of my favorite parts of being in this band is getting to be out on the road with artists that inspire us. Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, and Nation of Language have made some of our favorite albums in recent years and we’re stoked they’ll be joining us this summer.”
GWAR
Date Range: March 19 – April 29
Openers: Soulfly, King Parrot
“This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence, and rock and f***ing roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls,” The Berserker Blothar said in a statement, via Metal Injection. “Be there, humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!”
Indeed.
Hayley Williams
Date Range: March 27 – May 15
Openers: Water from Your Eyes
Paramore’s Hayley Williams “leaked” her album and her tour dates. You do you, girl—Williams is a major pop star and she can do whatever she wants. She’s the type of artist that can make tickets so hard to get that only diehard fans will jump through the hoops to get them. And guess what? 100% of these shows will sell out, if they haven’t already. Get on it—if you can find tickets online, that is.
Jeff Tweedy
Date Range: February 7 – June 28
Openers: Liam Kazar, Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart
We stan Wilco (can’t help it) and Tweedy is a national treasure, so we’re excited to check out the solo set he’s working on for this year. Hoping for lots of covers like the ones he posts online (you can also request songs for your local show via a form on his website—very fucking cool).
This just in: Wilco is touring too.
Joyce Manor
Date Range: March 9 – May 15
Openers: Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, Combat
SoCal pop punkers Joyce Manor manage to keep making pop punk feel relevant year after year, and 2026 is no different. Go off, boys. Militarie Gun is definitely worth catching as well!
Lady Gaga
Date Range: February 14 – April 13 (North America)
Openers: N/A
Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem Ball is headed back stateside soon. The tour is in support of the singer’s newest album, Mayhem, and Gaga is pulling out all the stops with a production that is reportedly not to be missed by fans of campy pop extravagance.
Lamb of God
Date Range: 3/17 – 4/26
Openers: Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, Sanguisugabogg
“Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this shit.” – Lamb of God Guitarist Mark Morton
MJ Lenderman and Waxahatchee
Date Range: April 15- May 6
Openers: Brennan Wedl
Capitalizing on the success of their joint banger “Right Back To It,” y’allternative songsmiths MJ Lenderman and Waxahatchee are hitting the road for a stretch of North American dates this spring. According to the flyer, the duo will be performing “solo & together.” Love these two. I’m in—simple as that.
Modest Mouse
Date Range: May 12 – June 14
Openers: TBA
Indie rock icons Modest Mouse just announced a string of spring dates. Centered around their festival appearances at Kilby Block Party and Bonnaroo, the run will see the band jaunting around the East coast and midwest (no West coast dates—yet).
Modest Mouse will appear at a couple February dates in Miami before their Ice Cream Floats Cruise on February 5-9. But the tour in earnest begins in May. Yeah, Modest Mouse has their own cruise (??!). 2026 is fucking weird.
My Chemical Romance
Date Range: August 9 – October 27
Openers: Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, BABYMETAL, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta
Look, I’m not going to sit here and pretend I did not go and see My Chemical Romance last year. Because I did. And guess what? It was awesome. Yeah, 2026 was twenty years ago. Though I had moved on from mall emo by 2006 and did not personally care for the Black Parade, this is what most people know the band for, so I won’t rain on their… (sigh) parade.
Nine Inch Nails
Date Range: February 5 – March 16
Openers: Boys Noize
The Peel It Back Tour has been extended through 2026, with twenty-plus North America shows coming in hot. So if you missed it last year, you know what to do. Note Coachella, where NIN and Boys Noize will be performing together as Nine Inch Noize.
Peaches
Date Range: February 20 – March 29
Openers: Model/Actriz, Cortisa Star
It’s been a minute since Peaches has taken her teaches on tour (2022-23 saw the Teaches of Peaches 20th Anniversary Tour 😵💫 ) and now she’s back promoting her upcoming album No Lube So Rude.
No Lube So Rude is, according to Peaches, about “how we can help the friction of the world.” Keeping with the metaphor, she said, “We need to smooth it around a little because we have too much irritation and dryness.” Wake up babe, new teaches just dropped.
Perfume Genius
Date Range: January 22 – April 9
Openers: Dan English
I saw Perfume Genius open for Weyes Blood a couple years ago at the Greek, and I was not ready for how much I enjoyed his set of luxe baroque pop! Glad to see him back at it, and headlining, no less, in 2026.
Ratboys
Date Range: February 25 – April 18
Openers: Florry, villagerrr, and Free Range
Chicago’s Ratboys first came to my attention a few years ago on a bandmate’s recommendation. Their infectious indie-pop-folk-punk was an inspiration for us at the time! After two years with no new music, Ratboys have signed to New West Records and are headlining an extensive North American and European tour. My band? Well… Let’s just say I’d rather have a “real job” anyway…….
Rosalia
Date Range: March 16 – September 3
Openers: N/A
I’ll never forget being drunk in the back of an Uber one time when I heard the most intoxicating music begin issuing forth from the speakers. God knows when or where I was (the early 2020s are a blur for us all, aren’t they?), but Shazam indicated ROSALÍA, and that much I do remember. Now she is a massive global star—don’t miss her headlining arena tour (no openers).
“Weird Al” Yankovic
Date Range: May 26 – October 17
Openers: N/A
The Bigger and Weirder Tour promises to be, well, if not bigger, definitely weirder, than probably any other tour going on the road this year. But—actually—probably bigger, too. 90 cities, an elaborate production, and accordion polka reimaginings of popular songs. What more could you want?