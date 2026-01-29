A new year is here at last, which means, among other things, there are a bunch of tours that will be kicking off soon from our favorite artists. We can expect a ton more to announce in the coming weeks and months, but there are already plenty of rad tours slated for this spring and summer that we can look forward to.

Whether you’re a fan of rock, metal, rap, indie, or pop, you’ve got big things to look forward to this year. Here at VICE, we’ve got music fans of all stripes—so we’ve compiled a list of our most anticipated tours of 2026.

Check our list below to find out whether your favorite acts are touring, and snag your tickets before it’s too late. We’ll be updating this list as the year unfolds—so watch this space!

VIce’s Most anticipated tours of 2026

Alabama Shakes

Date Range: April 16 – September 19

Openers: Joy Oladokun, Mon Rovîa, Lamont Landers, JJ Grey & Mofro, Tyler Ballgame, and supporting Zach Bryan

The indie-americana trio has reunited for a run of shows, including a few Festival appearances at High Water Festival, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Bonnaroo. (I, for one, would like to see a tour from singer Brittany Howard’s hardcore band, Kumite, but what can you do?)

Alex G

Date Range: February 5 – May 18

Openers: TBA

The artist formerly known as (Sandy) Alex G will be supporting his latest album Headlights on this run, which includes stops in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and North America.

Amyl and the Sniffers

Date Range: June 4 – August 29

Openers: TBA

Amyl and the Sniffers‘ unlikely rise (I only say that because they’re real punks, okay?!) to the top of the pops (not really, anyway) continues through 2026 with a world tour that will see the Aussie pub-punkers hitting the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK.

Belle and Sebastian

Date Range: February 24 – June 27

Openers: TBA

Scottish indie-pop stalwarts Belle and Sebastian are touring North America and Europe in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their seminal albums Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister. (If that doesn’t make you feel old, I don’t know what will.) Two nights per city, one album per night. Go to both.

Cat Power

Date Range: February 12 – November 7

Openers: TBA

In related damn-we-are-getting-old news, Cat Power’s The Greatest 20th anniversary tour is coming in hot. Kicking off in the states in February and concluding all the way over in Ireland in November, this one is going to keep Chan Marshall busier than she’s been in a good long while. And for good reason: The Greatest, in its entirety (just like I saw in 2006…….).

Courtney Barnett

Date Range: May 1 – August 29

Openers: Momma, Truman Sinclair, Built to Spill, Zoh Amba

It’s been five years since Barnett’s last record Things Take Time, Take Time. The upcoming Creature of Habit will be her fourth in total, and the Aussie tunesmith will be hitting the road in support. I’m stoked to see what she’s been working on (besides a sick duet with Waxahatchee).

David Byrne

Date Range: March 26 – July 24

Openers: N/A

A trusted friend of mine told me David Byrne’s current show is not to be missed. The multimedia/art/theater/science(?) experiment that is the Talking Heads frontman’s latest act promises to excite, educate, and delight fans of all ages.

Death Cab For Cutie

Date Range: July 10 – August 7

Openers: Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Nation of Language

Death Cab for Cutie just announced a spate of 2026 summer dates, coinciding with their signing to ANTI- Records.

Gibbard: “One of my favorite parts of being in this band is getting to be out on the road with artists that inspire us. Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, and Nation of Language have made some of our favorite albums in recent years and we’re stoked they’ll be joining us this summer.”

GWAR

Date Range: March 19 – April 29

Openers: Soulfly, King Parrot

“This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence, and rock and f***ing roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls,” The Berserker Blothar said in a statement, via Metal Injection. “Be there, humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!”

Indeed.

Hayley Williams

Date Range: March 27 – May 15

Openers: Water from Your Eyes

Paramore’s Hayley Williams “leaked” her album and her tour dates. You do you, girl—Williams is a major pop star and she can do whatever she wants. She’s the type of artist that can make tickets so hard to get that only diehard fans will jump through the hoops to get them. And guess what? 100% of these shows will sell out, if they haven’t already. Get on it—if you can find tickets online, that is.

Jeff Tweedy

Date Range: February 7 – June 28

Openers: Liam Kazar, Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart

We stan Wilco (can’t help it) and Tweedy is a national treasure, so we’re excited to check out the solo set he’s working on for this year. Hoping for lots of covers like the ones he posts online (you can also request songs for your local show via a form on his website—very fucking cool).

This just in: Wilco is touring too.

Joyce Manor

Date Range: March 9 – May 15

Openers: Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, Combat

SoCal pop punkers Joyce Manor manage to keep making pop punk feel relevant year after year, and 2026 is no different. Go off, boys. Militarie Gun is definitely worth catching as well!

Lady Gaga

Date Range: February 14 – April 13 (North America)

Openers: N/A

Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem Ball is headed back stateside soon. The tour is in support of the singer’s newest album, Mayhem, and Gaga is pulling out all the stops with a production that is reportedly not to be missed by fans of campy pop extravagance.

Lamb of God

Date Range: 3/17 – 4/26

Openers: Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, Sanguisugabogg

“Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this shit.” – Lamb of God Guitarist Mark Morton

MJ Lenderman and Waxahatchee

Date Range: April 15- May 6

Openers: Brennan Wedl

Capitalizing on the success of their joint banger “Right Back To It,” y’allternative songsmiths MJ Lenderman and Waxahatchee are hitting the road for a stretch of North American dates this spring. According to the flyer, the duo will be performing “solo & together.” Love these two. I’m in—simple as that.

Modest Mouse

Date Range: May 12 – June 14

Openers: TBA

Indie rock icons Modest Mouse just announced a string of spring dates. Centered around their festival appearances at Kilby Block Party and Bonnaroo, the run will see the band jaunting around the East coast and midwest (no West coast dates—yet).

Modest Mouse will appear at a couple February dates in Miami before their Ice Cream Floats Cruise on February 5-9. But the tour in earnest begins in May. Yeah, Modest Mouse has their own cruise (??!). 2026 is fucking weird.

My Chemical Romance

Date Range: August 9 – October 27

Openers: Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, BABYMETAL, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta

Look, I’m not going to sit here and pretend I did not go and see My Chemical Romance last year. Because I did. And guess what? It was awesome. Yeah, 2026 was twenty years ago. Though I had moved on from mall emo by 2006 and did not personally care for the Black Parade, this is what most people know the band for, so I won’t rain on their… (sigh) parade.

Nine Inch Nails

Date Range: February 5 – March 16

Openers: Boys Noize

The Peel It Back Tour has been extended through 2026, with twenty-plus North America shows coming in hot. So if you missed it last year, you know what to do. Note Coachella, where NIN and Boys Noize will be performing together as Nine Inch Noize.

Peaches

Date Range: February 20 – March 29

Openers: Model/Actriz, Cortisa Star

It’s been a minute since Peaches has taken her teaches on tour (2022-23 saw the Teaches of Peaches 20th Anniversary Tour 😵‍💫 ) and now she’s back promoting her upcoming album No Lube So Rude.

No Lube So Rude is, according to Peaches, about “how we can help the friction of the world.” Keeping with the metaphor, she said, “We need to smooth it around a little because we have too much irritation and dryness.” Wake up babe, new teaches just dropped.

Perfume Genius

Date Range: January 22 – April 9

Openers: Dan English

I saw Perfume Genius open for Weyes Blood a couple years ago at the Greek, and I was not ready for how much I enjoyed his set of luxe baroque pop! Glad to see him back at it, and headlining, no less, in 2026.

Ratboys

Date Range: February 25 – April 18

Openers: Florry, villagerrr, and Free Range

Chicago’s Ratboys first came to my attention a few years ago on a bandmate’s recommendation. Their infectious indie-pop-folk-punk was an inspiration for us at the time! After two years with no new music, Ratboys have signed to New West Records and are headlining an extensive North American and European tour. My band? Well… Let’s just say I’d rather have a “real job” anyway…….

Rosalia

Date Range: March 16 – September 3

Openers: N/A

I’ll never forget being drunk in the back of an Uber one time when I heard the most intoxicating music begin issuing forth from the speakers. God knows when or where I was (the early 2020s are a blur for us all, aren’t they?), but Shazam indicated ROSALÍA, and that much I do remember. Now she is a massive global star—don’t miss her headlining arena tour (no openers).

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Date Range: May 26 – October 17

Openers: N/A

The Bigger and Weirder Tour promises to be, well, if not bigger, definitely weirder, than probably any other tour going on the road this year. But—actually—probably bigger, too. 90 cities, an elaborate production, and accordion polka reimaginings of popular songs. What more could you want?