Cat Power’s The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour 2026: Dates, Tour Info, and How to Get Tickets

Cat Power‘s The Greatest was released 20 years ago. If that sentence hurt you to read, keep reading—because you’re going to want all these deets.
Chan Marshall, the sultry-voiced chanteuse behind Cat Power, announced back in November that she (along with all-star supergroup Dirty Delta Blues: guitarist Judah Bauer, keyboardist Gregg Foreman, bassist Erik Paparozzi, and drummer Jim White) would be embarking on a comprehensive world tour in celebration of the album’s anniversary.
Videos by VICE
The tour, which kicks off February 12 in Houston, will span North America, Europe, and the UK, before finally wrapping November 7 in Dublin, Ireland. There are 47 dates in all, with more dates possibly to be announced—maybe she really is turning into Bob Dylan?
View the full tour routing below.
How to get tickets to cat power’s 2026 tour
Tickets to Cat Power’s The Greatest Tour are available now on Ticketmaster. You can also get tickets to sold-out shows on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Fans in Europe and the UK, meanwhile, can find tickets on Viagogo.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Cat Power 2026 Tour Dates
02/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
02/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles
02/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre
02/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
03/01 – Toronto, ON @ History
03/03 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/07 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture
10/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
10/14 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
10/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
10/20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
10/21 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
10/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
10/24 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
10/25 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
10/26 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM
10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
10/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/30 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Philharmonie Luxembourg
10/31 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
11/07 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street