Cat Power’s The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour 2026: Dates, Tour Info, and How to Get Tickets

Cat Power‘s The Greatest was released 20 years ago. If that sentence hurt you to read, keep reading—because you’re going to want all these deets.

Chan Marshall, the sultry-voiced chanteuse behind Cat Power, announced back in November that she (along with all-star supergroup Dirty Delta Blues: guitarist Judah Bauer, keyboardist Gregg Foreman, bassist Erik Paparozzi, and drummer Jim White) would be embarking on a comprehensive world tour in celebration of the album’s anniversary.

Videos by VICE

The tour, which kicks off February 12 in Houston, will span North America, Europe, and the UK, before finally wrapping November 7 in Dublin, Ireland. There are 47 dates in all, with more dates possibly to be announced—maybe she really is turning into Bob Dylan?

View the full tour routing below.

How to get tickets to cat power’s 2026 tour

Tickets to Cat Power’s The Greatest Tour are available now on Ticketmaster. You can also get tickets to sold-out shows on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Fans in Europe and the UK, meanwhile, can find tickets on Viagogo.

02/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

02/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles

02/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre

02/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

03/01 – Toronto, ON @ History

03/03 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

03/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/07 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

10/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

10/14 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

10/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

10/20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

10/21 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

10/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

10/24 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/25 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

10/26 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM

10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

10/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/30 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Philharmonie Luxembourg

10/31 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

11/07 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street