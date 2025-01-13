Watch: Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard Debuts New Hardcore Band, Kumite—And it Goes Hard

Brittany Howard, best known as the frontperson of gritty indie-soul outfit Alabama Shakes, blew some minds (and some eardrums) at East Nashville’s Basement East last night with the live debut of her new hardcore band, Kumite.

It was only last month that Howard reunited with Alabama Shakes for the first time in seven years, giving fans much to speculate about.

But on Sunday night, Howard’s usual blues-inflected howls were nowhere to be heard, with the crooner instead belting some respectable fucking gutturals over Kumite’s classic southern metalcore riffage (Kumite is comprised of members of East Nashville hardcore band Second Spirit, who also appeared on Sunday night’s bill alongside Snõõper and Inner Peace).

The show didn’t come as a total surprise, however. Howard announced in November that she would be hosting a “hardcore benefit show” at the Basement East with the goal of raising funds and shelf-stable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Nashville Launch Pad, and the Southern Movement Committee. On Friday, Howard added a message of support for California fire victims, including a link to donate, while also reiterating that the full proceeds from Sunday’s show would still go towards the previously stated causes.

Still, it’s safe to say that fans were NOT ready for the performance they were treated to on Sunday night. Can we expect to see some conspicuous bookings for Kumite this year? I sure fucking hope so! Talent is talent, people—go off, Brittany.