Modest Mouse Just Announced a Spring US Tour for 2026

Indie rock icons Modest Mouse just announced a string of spring dates. Centered around their festival appearances at Kilby Block Party and Bonnaroo, the run will see the band jaunting around the East coast and midwest (no West coast dates—yet).

Modest Mouse will appear at a couple February dates in Miami before their Ice Cream Floats Cruise on February 5-9. But the spring tour begins in earnest May 12 in Spokane Washington, with a few western dates scheduled around Utah’s Kilby Block Party (May 15-17). They’ll then head east, finishing up with a Bonnaroo appearance in Manchester, Tennesse on June 14.

Finally, a special appearance opening for My Chemical Romance is slated for August 18 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

How to get modest Mouse tickets

Early access fan club presale (sign up here) starts Wednesday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

If you’re late to the party, you might also want to check StubHub for a better selection of seats. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

02/03 – Miami, FL @ ZeyZey Miami

02/04 – Miami, FL @ ZeyZey Miami

02/05-9 – Miami, FL @ Ice Cream Floats – Modest Mouse Cruise 2026

05/12 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory – Spokane

05/13 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

05/15-17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

06/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/05 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

06/06 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

06/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

06/09 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

06/10 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

06/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

08/18 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *

* = w/ My Chemical Romance