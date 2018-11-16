Come to Our Holiday Party Featuring Katie Dey, Shogun and More

Christmas/Hanukkah/general holiday time can be pretty stressful—family drama, rampant capitalism and the like—but it doesn’t have to be that way. This year, we’re giving you the non-denominational, non-confrontational, non-traumatic holiday party that you’ve always wanted and needed.

On December 4th at Melbourne’s Tote Hotel, we’re bringing together some of our favourite artists to play the inaugural Noisey Holiday Party. Katie Dey, Shogun, Spike Fuck, Good Morning, Sophiegrophy and Waterfall Person will be blessing us with fire sets all night, and we’ll be providing all the gifts and holiday cheer you could ever want.

This is one of our favourite lineups that we’ve ever put on for an Australian Noisey party—Katie Dey has been one of our favourite artists for a loooong time, and she hasn’t ever played a show in the time we’ve been listening to her. This is a big deal, and we hope you think so too. Shogun, having split off from Royal Headache, is now making the beautiful aching soul songs he’s always wanted to make.

Good Morning are capping off a banner year that included the release of both Prize // Reward, their wonderful new album, and an A$AP Rocky track on which they’re sampled. Spike Fuck is about to release new music, and we couldn’t be more stoked to have her perform some of it for us. Sophiegrophy is hot off the release of her new single “Caution”; and Waterfall Person is still changing lives with her 20 magical keyboards.

The show is free. You have literally no reason not to come. Grab the details here, and see you soon!