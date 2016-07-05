The Noisey Stage at NYC’s Festival of Independence Was Lit Like Fireworks



D.R.A.M. / Photos courtesy of MATTE/ Seaport District

This weekend, America threw a party. And since Noisey loves America, we threw a party, too. New York’s Seaport District played host to the Festival of Independence in honor of July 4, and we brought the music to the Noisey Stage.

Videos by VICE

Day one was an indie rock paradise, featuring Public Access TV, Yumi Zouma, Porches, and Wild Nothing, who played to such an enthusiastic crowd that an encore was demanded even though the show had gone over time. Day two took a funkier turn, starting out with MeLo-X, who brought out the incredibly turnt crew The Øthers, and the incomparably fun Phony Ppl. D.R.A.M. tore down the stage with good-natured hip-hop soul, and Lee Fields closed out the night in style before fireworks lit up the East River.

It turns out that America is still the land of the free and the home of the brave, and music is still dope. Check out photos from the weekend below:

Day One: Public Access TV

Yumi Zouma

Porches

Wild Nothing

Day Two: MeLo-X and The Øthers

Phony Ppl

D.R.A.M.

Lee Fields

Follow Noisey on Twitter.