classic-noodle-kugel-recipe

“Kugel is better than you know what.”

Servings: 6

Ingredients

½ pound|225 grams wide egg noodles

2 cups|440 grams cottage cheese

2 cups|450 grams sour cream

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided

6 large eggs

½ cup|65 grams raisins

Directions

Heat the oven to 375º F|190º C. In large mixing bowl, combine the cottage cheese, sour cream, sugar, butter, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, and the eggs and whisk to combine. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until al dente, 8 to 9 minutes. Drain and cool slightly, then add to the bowl with the cottage cheese mixture along with the raisins and mix well to combine. Pour into a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish and sprinkle with the remaining teaspoon of cinnamon. Bake until set, about 40 to 45 minutes.

From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How to Make Kugel with “Barbra Streisand”

