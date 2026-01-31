Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day Event Guide

The arrival of February means that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Pokémon GO players are going to be able to celebrate with boosted shiny rates, wild spawns, Battle Raids, and special Eggs.

The final month of the Precious Pals season kicks off in February and there are going to be a lot of special events and activities to keep players busy. In addition to an exciting Vulpix Community Day, Pokémon GO players are also getting an extended weeklong celebration for Valentine’s Day.

The Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 event begins on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 10:00 AM local time and runs until Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time.

During the event, players can expect the following bonuses to be live:

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Nidoran♀ and Shiny Nidoran♂

Increased chance to hatch Shiny Nidoran♀, Shiny Nidoran♂ and Shiny Cherubi

2× XP for catching Pokémon

2× Stardust from opening Gifts

The increased Shiny encounter chances are likely more than enough motivation to get players out and exploring throughout the week. That said, the extra XP and Stardust are also going to be popular incentives during this event.

Furfrou Form Transformation

For the duration of the event, you’ll be able to change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou. To make the transformation, follow these steps to change Furfrou’s trim:

Find Furfrou in your Pokémon Storage, tap it to check its summary, and then tap the Change Form button to bring up a menu that lists the available trims.

Select your preferred trim.

Changing your Furfrou from one trim to any other trim will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Valentine’s Day 2026 Eggs

The event will bring a new rotation of hatches to 7km Eggs. Players should review the list, save up some Incubators, and prepare to put in some steps during the event.

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs:

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Cherubi

Happiny

Three-Star Battle Raid Rotation

The following Pokémon will appear in raids.

Gardevoir

Gallade

Featured Attack

This event also offers players the chance to pick up a special attack.

Evolve Kirlia (Ralts’s Evolution) during the event to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise. Gardevoir and Gallade encountered after three-star raids will know the Charged Attack Synchronoise.

That should provide trainers all of the details they need to prepare for the upcoming event. Be sure not to load up the Incubators until after the official start time kicks off.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in select regions.