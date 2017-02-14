An Authorised Notorious B.I.G. Documentary Is in the Works

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the death of The Notorious BIG, and to mark the date it looks as though we’ll finally be getting an authorised documentary on his life, made with the blessing of, and in collaboration with, his mother Voletta Wallace.



Tentatively titled Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance, Variety reports that the film will be directed by the team behind The White Stripes’ Under Great White Northern Lights 2009 tour movie, and was announced at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, which is currently underway. One of the directors, Emmett Molloy, said of the project: “The challenge of making a film about one of the most influential artists of my generation is what I live for as a filmmaker.”



And the documentary isn’t the only way that Biggie’s 20 year legacy is being celebrated: this May will also see the release of another collab album with his widow Faith Evans, titled The King & I. The 25-song LP will feature Evans alongside iconic verses and previously unheard material from the late rapper, as well as guests spanning from Snoop Dogg to Jadakiss, via Busta Rhymes and Lil Kim.



Both projects are fitting tributes to a great, and are also excellent reasons to spend your day prepping by listening to “Hypnotize”, below, on repeat.

