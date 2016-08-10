Novelist Has Released a Bubbly, Infectious New Track Called “Girls Around the World”

A photo posted by Novelist (@novelistguy) on Jul 29, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

There are a lot of songs about girls. Take, for example, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Girl,” “Beautiful Girl,” “Just a Girl,” and “Girlfriend.” Maybe you’ve heard Pharrell Williams album G I R L, or the infamous track from the Pulp Fiction soundtrack called “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon.” Whatever the case, it’s undeniable that girls are the defining lifeforce that make the world spin on its axis. So, with that in mind, there’s always room for one more song about the female identity—which has arrived this time from Novelist on his new track “Girls Around The World.”

“First thing that I told you when I met you is ‘I’m a G,’” he raps, as he slides smoothly into the song with what one can imagine to be a mouth-splitting grin. The track is a laidback, almost R&B like affair, and it continues the new direction Novelist brought forward on his last release “New Path.” It’s also produced by Novelist. What a sick guy. Anyway, listen to the madness below: