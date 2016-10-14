NxWorries’ ‘Yes, Lawd!’ Album Is Out a Week Early and There’s Only One Appropriate Reaction

The happiest of Fridays has been granted to us by Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge’s NxWorries project, who are streaming their debut album Yes, Lawd! well before its October 21 release date. The inspired combo of Paak’s soulful rasp and Knxwledge’s crate-digging samples, as well a Donuts/Madvillainy-esque focus on short songs, makes this album something special in a year that’s already filled with strong R&B LPs. This is also the most self-explanatory album title since Anaal Nathraakh’s Hell Is Empty, and All the Devils Are Here. Anyways, you can listen to Yes Lawd! now on Apple Music below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

