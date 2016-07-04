At Long Last, Stream Objekt’s Acclaimed ‘Kern Vol. 3’ Mix

Berlin producer Objekt has shared a full stream of Kern Vol. 3, his forthcoming entry in the mix series run by German techno institution Tresor. Widely praised for his adventurousness and keen sense of narrative as a DJ, this release is TJ Hertz’s first official mix CD, and follows entries by DJ Hell and DJ Deep.

We recently included it on our list of the 13 best mixes of the year so far, with THUMP UK staffer Angus Harrison describing Objekt’s selections as “unlikely delights in the darkest of places,” so we’re thrilled that the world finally gets to hear it.

Check out the tracklist and listen below ahead of its Friday release.

Kern Vol. 3 tracklist:



1. _moonraker – Canobraction

2. Beatrice Dillon – Halfway

3. Aleksi Perälä – UK74R1409037

4. Seldom Seen – So So So

5. Final Cut – The Escape

6. Mono Junk – I’m Okey

7. nsi. – Squelch

8. Echo 106 – 100M Splutter

9. Future/Past – Nebula Variation

10. The Persuader – What Is the Time, Mr. Templar?

11. Birdland – Can U Dance To My Edit?

12. Pollon – Lost Souls

13. Fret – Stuck

14. Shanti Celeste – Lights

15. Anna Caragnano & Donato Dozzy – Love Without Sound

16. Clatterbox – Aspect Ratio

17. Via App – From Across the Room (edit)

18. TX81Z – Googol

19. Polzer – Static Rectifier

20. Thomas Heckmann – Chiswick Days

21. Sole Tech – Jit the Anthem (75 South)

22. Ueno Masaaki – Supersolid State

23. Dave Smolen – Manual Control

24. Aleksi Perälä / Nick Forte – Untitled (Colundi everyOne) / Druse

25. Bee Mask – Frozen Falls

26. Marcus Schmickler & Julian Rohrhuber – Linear Congruence / Intercalation

27. Ondo Fudd – Blue Dot

28. Yair Elazar Glotman – Oratio Continua (Part I)

29. Rully Shabara – Faring

30. ACI_EDITS – 02

31. Dresvn ft. Sensational – Bliss (DJ Sotofett’s Raggabalder Dubplate Version)

32. Machine Woman – Swedishmanwithtwoblackboxes

33. Anokie – Black Knight Satellite

34. Skarn – Revolver

35. Ruff Cherry – The Empath

36. Space Brothers – Lodore (Purple Twilight remix)



