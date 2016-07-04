At Long Last, Stream Objekt’s Acclaimed ‘Kern Vol. 3’ Mix

Berlin producer Objekt has shared a full stream of Kern Vol. 3, his forthcoming entry in the mix series run by German techno institution Tresor. Widely praised for his adventurousness and keen sense of narrative as a DJ, this release is TJ Hertz’s first official mix CD, and follows entries by DJ Hell and DJ Deep.
We recently included it on our list of the 13 best mixes of the year so far, with THUMP UK staffer Angus Harrison describing Objekt’s selections as “unlikely delights in the darkest of places,” so we’re thrilled that the world finally gets to hear it.
Check out the tracklist and listen below ahead of its Friday release.
Kern Vol. 3 tracklist:
1. _moonraker – Canobraction
2. Beatrice Dillon – Halfway
3. Aleksi Perälä – UK74R1409037
4. Seldom Seen – So So So
5. Final Cut – The Escape
6. Mono Junk – I’m Okey
7. nsi. – Squelch
8. Echo 106 – 100M Splutter
9. Future/Past – Nebula Variation
10. The Persuader – What Is the Time, Mr. Templar?
11. Birdland – Can U Dance To My Edit?
12. Pollon – Lost Souls
13. Fret – Stuck
14. Shanti Celeste – Lights
15. Anna Caragnano & Donato Dozzy – Love Without Sound
16. Clatterbox – Aspect Ratio
17. Via App – From Across the Room (edit)
18. TX81Z – Googol
19. Polzer – Static Rectifier
20. Thomas Heckmann – Chiswick Days
21. Sole Tech – Jit the Anthem (75 South)
22. Ueno Masaaki – Supersolid State
23. Dave Smolen – Manual Control
24. Aleksi Perälä / Nick Forte – Untitled (Colundi everyOne) / Druse
25. Bee Mask – Frozen Falls
26. Marcus Schmickler & Julian Rohrhuber – Linear Congruence / Intercalation
27. Ondo Fudd – Blue Dot
28. Yair Elazar Glotman – Oratio Continua (Part I)
29. Rully Shabara – Faring
30. ACI_EDITS – 02
31. Dresvn ft. Sensational – Bliss (DJ Sotofett’s Raggabalder Dubplate Version)
32. Machine Woman – Swedishmanwithtwoblackboxes
33. Anokie – Black Knight Satellite
34. Skarn – Revolver
35. Ruff Cherry – The Empath
36. Space Brothers – Lodore (Purple Twilight remix)
