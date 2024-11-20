Oh, Cool, We Can Stream (Some) Games We Own With ‘Xbox Cloud Gaming’ Now

Hey, remember when Microsoft said that everything you own can be an Xbox? Well, that dream just became more of a reality. Indeed, you can play games that you own over Cloud Streaming. Granted, it’s a Beta test right now, and it’s a pretty small list of games. But, this is progress for those hoping to game over the Holiday season.

Screenshot: Xbox

Alright, so What Games Can We Play on Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Overall, if you’ve purchased any of the following games, you’re in luck! You can play them on just about every device that you own, as long as you have a solid internet connection:

Animal Well

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

The Casting of Frank Stone

Cyberpunk 2077

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dredge

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Farming Simulator 25

Fear the Spotlight

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Hades

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

High On Life

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

House Flipper 2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 1

NBA 2K25

PGA Tour 2K23

Phasmophobia

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Rust Console Edition

7 Days to Die

Star Wars Outlaws

Stray

The Crew Motorfest

The Outlast Trials

The Plucky Squire

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

TopSpin 2K25

Undertale

Visions of Mana

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

WWE 2K24

According to the official Press Release for this update, getting into your games on the go is surprisingly easy; just follow these steps.

Use a supported browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari.

Navigate to https://xbox.com/play.

Sign into your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Look for “Stream your own game” to discover games you can play right now, and others you can stream after purchasing them.

Connect a supported controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible. On PC, some games will also support mouse and keyboard input.

Start playing!

Screenshot: Microsoft/Waypoint

Who Is This for, Though?

You may be asking yourself: where are all of the Microsoft games? Where are all of the games, in general? With a smattering of 50 titles available at launch, this may feel like a weird introduction to a new feature. But, I can only guess that Microsoft and Xbox are going to continue adding more games in the future.

Indeed, this is more of a technical test than anything, giving players the chance to jump into games that they own on just about any device opens up the possibility of playing games with friends over the holidays. Making additional progress on a road trip or when you’re staying in a hotel. However, it gives players additional ways to experience their favorite games wherever they may be.

Honestly? If I can get into some multiplayer shenanigans without having to lug my mini-fridge of a console around, it sounds like heaven. As long as Xbox Cloud Gaming can handle it, that would be a great way to introduce gamers to the Xbox ecosystem.