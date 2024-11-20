Oh, Cool, We Can Stream (Some) Games We Own With ‘Xbox Cloud Gaming’ Now

Hey, remember when Microsoft said that everything you own can be an Xbox? Well, that dream just became more of a reality. Indeed, you can play games that you own over Cloud Streaming. Granted, it’s a Beta test right now, and it’s a pretty small list of games. But, this is progress for those hoping to game over the Holiday season.
Alright, so What Games Can We Play on Xbox Cloud Gaming?
Overall, if you’ve purchased any of the following games, you’re in luck! You can play them on just about every device that you own, as long as you have a solid internet connection:
- Animal Well
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dredge
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Hades
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- High On Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- House Flipper 2
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NBA 2K25
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Phasmophobia
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rust Console Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stray
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Outlast Trials
- The Plucky Squire
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undertale
- Visions of Mana
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE 2K24
According to the official Press Release for this update, getting into your games on the go is surprisingly easy; just follow these steps.
- Use a supported browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari.
- Navigate to https://xbox.com/play.
- Sign into your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
- Look for “Stream your own game” to discover games you can play right now, and others you can stream after purchasing them.
- Connect a supported controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible. On PC, some games will also support mouse and keyboard input.
- Start playing!
Who Is This for, Though?
You may be asking yourself: where are all of the Microsoft games? Where are all of the games, in general? With a smattering of 50 titles available at launch, this may feel like a weird introduction to a new feature. But, I can only guess that Microsoft and Xbox are going to continue adding more games in the future.
Indeed, this is more of a technical test than anything, giving players the chance to jump into games that they own on just about any device opens up the possibility of playing games with friends over the holidays. Making additional progress on a road trip or when you’re staying in a hotel. However, it gives players additional ways to experience their favorite games wherever they may be.
Honestly? If I can get into some multiplayer shenanigans without having to lug my mini-fridge of a console around, it sounds like heaven. As long as Xbox Cloud Gaming can handle it, that would be a great way to introduce gamers to the Xbox ecosystem.