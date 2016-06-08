Oh Dammit All, The New Blink-182 Song Isn’t Trash

Let’s be clear about one thing before we proceed. The first two cuts to come out from Blink 182’s soon-to-be-released new record California were not very good. The band’s first album in five years and first with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba after Tom Delonge’s very public, very passive-aggressive departure, was already looking like a dud. “Bored To Death” had all the musical hallmarks of Good Blink, but the lyrics were cardboard cutouts, a college collage of overwrought misery. Oh, and “Built This Pool” was asinine. “Hey man, Blink 182 were always childish and jokey about dicks and balls, stop hating on them for doing what they do.” Hush. They’re grown-ass men.

But damn it all to hell this new track much better than all that. “Rabbit Hole” premiered as Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 earlier, and it’s everything those first two tracks weren’t. It’s infectious but balanced, carefree without being childish. It’s the first time that they’ve sounded like a coherent unit with a point to prove since DeLonge left—and not just because Skiba gets some good vocals in on the verses, either. They actually sound like they’re building something here.

Listen to the track below.

