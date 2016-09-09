Old Bay Potato Chips Recipe

Serves: as many as you want
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup|120 ml white vinegar
1 potato per guest
canola oil, for frying
Old Bay, to taste
Directions
- Mix the vinegar with about 6 cups|1420 ml of water.
- Peel the potatoes and slice them thin as fuck. Place them into the water as you slice them.
- Heat 4-inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F.. Drain potatoes and dry them thoroughly with paper towels. Fry the potatoes in small batches until they are crisp and golden, about 3 minutes per batch. Drain chips on paper towels then toss them in a large bowl with the Old Bay.
