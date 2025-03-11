‘Old Skies’ Is an Upcoming Time Travel Game That Promises to Dramatically Change History

Old Skies is an ambitious game featuring time travel that I can’t wait to play. Developed by Wadjet Eye Games, we’re going to be zipping through history, handling… sensitive business. “A time travel adventure spanning two hundred years! Dive into the past with time agent Fia Quinn as she embarks on seven trips through time. History is up for grabs, from the speakeasies of Prohibition to the vicious gangs of the Gilded Age to the World Trade Center on September 10, 2001.” Yeah.

But, Old Skies‘ pitch becomes even more exciting after the premise is further explained later on its Steam page! “Time Travel is real and history is up for grabs! In this point-and-click, you play Fia Quinn, a time agent for the ChronoZen agency. Your job is to keep close watch on seven travelers who have the desire (and the bank accounts) to sightsee in the past. Some are simply curious. Others have unfinished business to resolve. And they’ve all put down a lot of money for the trip, so it’s vital that you keep them happy while ensuring they follow the rules. But what could go wrong? It’s only time travel, after all.”

Videos by VICE

I. Am. Ready. I’m not sure if this is exactly what Wadjet Eye is shooting for, but I can’t help but think of Westworld. Where some rich weirdos get to experience the “thrill” of doing whatever they want under truly psychotic circumstances. Only now, we have to make sure they’re properly entertained as they rummage through history. It’s gross, but it’s intriguing and I need to play it now.

Screenshot: Wadjet Eye Games

I can, unfortunately, see many upset people over this take on history

Wadjet Eye, I’ll come right out and say it. You got a pair on you, for sure. To be clear, I’m of the mind that I think having a 9/11 section can be done if it’s approached carefully enough. …I guess it is rather morbid that we put a statute of limitations of sorts on such tragedies, though. I mean, people are endlessly fascinated by the real-life horrors that have transpired throughout history. Anyway.

Old Skies is likely only a game point-and-click geeks like me and Matt will dig, but, hey. I’m a proud point-and-click mark, and I’ll boost the underrated genre whenever I’m able! Plus, Wadjet Eye is behind some of the best of the genre over the last decade. Hell, Matt adored The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow (Wadjet Eye published — Cloak and Dagger Games developed). And Unavowed is genuinely one of the most slept-on games to ever release. They’re legit — we’re in good hands! You could say they have a proven history of high-quality games! No, I’m not sorry for that joke! Wishlist the game here, and get ready for its April 23 release date!