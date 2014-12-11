ON DECK: Journeyman

Faceless Anjunadeep house duo Journeyman popped onto our radar earlier this year with their undeniable and underrated Get Closer/Sideways release. Still very much underground, they’ve won over tastemakers like B.Traits and Tchami while fast-adding to a catalogue of classy, classy deep house tunes. Trust us on this one, this time next year, they won’t be underground anymore.

We’ve got Journeyman on the latest edition of ON DECK and it’s a low-end driven deep house sojourn that’s engrossing from start to finish. Early appearances from Eli & Fur give way to tunes from Klaves, Slam, and Hackman mingling with Journeyman’s newer releases “Spend it All” and “Crash Reel.”

Videos by VICE

TRACKLIST

1) Eli & Fur – Feel the Fire (Journeyman rmx)

2) Coeo – Lover’s theme

3) Washerman – Sneaker Girlz

4) Journeyman – Spend it all

5) DJ Linus – Who stole the soul (Fabio Giannelli rmx)

6) Audio Junkies – Pipeline

7) Soul Purpose – Sublim3

8) Klaves – People

9) Citizen – Learned from

10) Slam – Stepback (Mark Henning rmx)

11) Ane Brun – To Let Myself Go (Andre Hommen rmx)

12) Untitled

13) Hackman – Carry on

14) Journeyman – Crash Reel

Find Journeyman on FB // Soundcloud // Twitter