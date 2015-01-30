ON DECK: Vincenzo

One of the group’s most promising members is the Italo-German Vincenzo, who released a new album The Vanishing Years for the imprint back in December of last year and has dropped tunes everywhere from Steve Bug’s Poker Flat Recordings to !K7.

Vincenzo’s ON DECK mix is a seamless showcase of, not only the artist’s own auditory M.O, but the entire ethos of Anjunadeep as a whole. Take a listen to his enveloping rhythms above, and if you fancy a good time under the lights, get yourself to the the NYC, Toronto, or Chicago stop on Anjunadeep’s North American Tour, which is currently sliding along the US for another few weeks.

TRACKLIST:

Vincenzo – Into My Heart

Klaves – People

Coeo – Native Riddim

Pascal Feos – Under The Golden Golden Beat

Phil Week – Slow Dance

Shur I Kan – My Love

Jimpster – Rollergirl

Lay Far – New Day New Light

Vincenzo feat. Pete Joseph – In The Dark

