1 Cast Member Was Constantly Farting on the Set of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’

In 2020, Brad Garrett appeared on The Third Person podcast with Darrell Hammond and Chris Millhouse. When he was asked to share a good story from his time working on Everybody Loves Raymond, the conversation quickly turned to flatulence. As Garrett tells it, farts were flying pretty regularly during filming, with one person in particular being responsible. But just who was letting them rip was a mystery? That took them nearly an entire season to figure out.

The smell was awful, and it always seemed to pop up during scenes with the entire cast. Naturally, people suspected Garrett because of his size (he stands 6’8″). Midway through the first season, series star Ray Romano confronted Garrett, who denied it was him. Romano insisted it wasn’t him either, but told Garrett many crew members thought he was the culprit.

Videos by VICE

Everyone was a suspect from there. “Do you think it’s Doris (Roberts, who played Romano’s mother)?” Romano asked. “That colon can take a punch,” he suggested. Romano was thoroughly convinced that his onscreen wife, Patricia Heaton, couldn’t possibly be to blame. Garrett couldn’t say one way or another.

Finally, as they were getting close to the end of the season, the five main cast members, including Peter Boyle, found themselves cramped in close quarters while waiting to enter a scene. Suddenly, that all-too-familiar scent reared its ugly head once again. As they stood around awkwardly, wondering for the umpteenth time who the guilty party was, Boyle decided to speak up. “I’m sorry,” he said, “but I gotta be honest, I got two more coming.” After Romano pressed him on it, Boyle came clean that it had been him the entire time. “How bad is your ass problem if you know how many are left in the chamber?” he inquired further.

When asked about the flatulence story years earlier, Garrett told Fox News that they never knew if it was a voluntary thing or if the farts were out of Boyle’s control. At the time, he said, “It was definitely something to contend with, but after we ended up knowing who it was on the set, we were able to get along with our business again. Sometimes it’s just knowing.”