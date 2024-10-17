one-direction-pens-touching-tribute-to-liam-payne-after-his-sudden-death-at-31

One day after the unexpected death of One Direction star Liam Payne, his fellow band members posted a touching tribute to the late singer.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” One Direction wrote in a group statement.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” the group continued. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

One Direction performs on “Good Morning America” on November 26, 2013.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Liam Payne was a member of the enormously popular boyband One Direction alongside Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik. From 2010 to 2016, the group dominated the pop charts, releasing 5 albums and selling more than 70 million albums worldwide.

Louis Tomlinson Pens Separate Tribute to Fellow One Direction Member Liam Payne

In addition to the group statement, Louis Tomlinson penned his own tribute to his fellow One Direction member Liam Payne.

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother,” he began. “Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

After detailing his years-long friendship with Payne, Tomlinson went on to pen a message to Liam directly.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” Louis wrote. “[I]f Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.”

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X”