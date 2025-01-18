onlyfans-just-sponsored-this-professional-mountain-biker

The OnlyFans movement is upon us and now the content creation platform is extending its reach into sponsoring athletes. The company has slowly been progressing toward this route, having previously been the title sponsor of a Moto2 racing team.

Now the website is placing its name behind athletes, the latest being professional mountain bike rider Emma Olofsson. She shared the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, calling it a dream come true to work with OnlyFans. Last year, the brand got behind Lewis Buchanan as its first athlete but he ended up never competing due to some complications with the sponsorship.

Videos by VICE

“Representing a platform that empowers its creators is a true honor, and it means so much for my journey as an athlete,” Olofsson wrote in her post.

Oloffson, who hails from Sweden and has been riding since 2014, went on to say that as a result of this team-up, she’ll have more opportunities for races and travel along with bringing “the best content possible.” She’s already one of the more popular figures in the sport with more than 174,000 Instagram followers.

If you’re automatically assuming because it’s OnlyFans that the content will be risqué—like showcasing 1,000-plus guys having sex with you—that’s not always the case on the platform.

It sounds like her page will be more of an open book showing behind the scenes of her everyday life and races. She also added she’ll be sharing tips, workouts, and personal life insights on her page. As with all OnlyFans pages, it’ll also serve as a direct path of communication between her and her supporters.

Her new partnership also includes a pretty sick helmet that she showed off in her post. The new gear is the OnlyFans baby powder blue with its logo and a sleek black and red line running across the side.

We’ll see if this is the first of what I imagine to be a few steps by the platform to begin branching out to more than just adult content creation. Soon enough, they’ll be an NBA team donning an OnlyFans patch.