Original Hollow Knight Is Getting a Switch 2 Edition, and Silksong Players Get a Free Expansion in 2026

Team Cherry released a holiday blog post outlining 2026 plans for the Hollow Knight franchise. The year ahead is set to deliver a free, nautical-themed expansion for Silksong and a new Switch 2 Edition of the original Hollow Knight.

Team Cherry announces Silksong: Sea of Sorrow expansion

Play video

Hollow Knight: Silksong was the most wishlisted item on Steam for a long time before its recent September 2025 launch. The follow up to 2017’s Hollow Knight received very positive reviews and has already won lots of awards and made the cut on many best of the year lists. The developers at Team Cherry are aiming to keep the Silksong hype going into the new year with the announcement of a free expansion that is in the works.

Videos by VICE

The trailer reveal and announcement of the Silksong: Sea of Sorrow expansion don’t include a lot of details, but the developers did confirm that this content update will be entirely free. Team Cherry has confirmed that Sea of Sorrow is going to include new areas, bosses, tools, and more. Given the trailer’s subtle hints of shipwrecked areas and new aquatic enemy types, this expansion will likely require Hornet to utilize new mobility or tools designed for underwater environments.

At this time, Team Cherry did not share a specific release date for when the content will arrive in 2026. More details about Sea of Sorrow and the next step in Hornet’s adventure will arrive closer to the expansion’s release date.

Hollow Knight Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is in the works

screenshot: Team Cherry

In addition to the Silksong expansion, Team Cherry is also announcing a brand new version of the original installment in the franchise. The team has been hard at work on Hollow Knight: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and the game is aiming for a 2026 release.

The Hollow Knight: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition incorporates the technical updates and enhancements seen in Silksong’s Switch 2 launch, including high frame-rate modes, higher resolutions, and additional graphical effects. For a precise platformer like Hollow Knight, these enhancements mean smoother, more responsive combat and movement.

Similar to the Silksong update, players who own a copy of Hollow Knight on Nintendo Switch will be able to download the new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for free when it launches in 2026. To maintain similar experiences across platforms, Team Cherry will be updating all versions of the original game for current platforms, adding features and fixing bugs.

The Switch 2 update for Hollow Knight is expected in 2026, but Team Cherry did not share a specific release date yet.