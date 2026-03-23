Original Pantera Vocalist Challenges Fans to Go Back and Listen to the Band’s ‘Amazing’ Work on Their ‘80s Glam Metal Albums

Most metal fans are aware that Pantera started as a glam metal band. While this early era of the band is often glossed over, Pantera’s former vocalist thinks they did some “amazing” work and challenges fans to revisit it.

During an appearance on the Pod Scum podcast, Pantera’s founding singer/guitarist, Terry Glaze, reflected on the band’s humble beginnings. Urging fans not to be so quick to dismiss that material, Glaze praised the work of late Pantera lead guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott.

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“Of course, everybody’s gonna look back at their first efforts and go, ‘It’s not as good as my more mature efforts.’ But I think if you listen to that stuff,” he said, “Darrell’s guitar sounds amazing from day one and especially by the second album, Projects, he’s fully formed.”

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“If you can look back past my glam singing and listen to the guitars, the rhythms, they sound very consistent to everything they ever did. Darrell’s just a badass,” Glaze continued. “So I’m very proud and really fortunate to be just a tiny part of the history of that whole thing. I think I would encourage everybody to go back and look up Darrell’s playing, ’cause it’s just amazing.”

Continuing to praise Darrell’s talent, Glaze argued that Dimebag was “destroying” songs by guitar legends like Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen while simultaneously forging his own mark.

“How lucky was I that the first real band I ever get in, it’s in a band with Darrell and Vince [Pantera drummer, Vinnie Paul]? It was just an amazing opportunity, and I don’t take it for granted,” Glaze said.

Glaze was a member of Pantera from 1981 until 1986, SINGING on the band’s first three albums

For a lot of casual metal fans, hearing that Pantera existed before Cowboys From Hell might be a shocker, but it’s true. Glaze and the Abbott brothers founded the band in Arlington, Texas, in 1981. Rex Brown joined as bassist the following year. After a few band name trials, they settled on Pantera and set off on their merry way.

Glaze started on guitar and then became the vocalist. He sang on the band’s first three albums: Metal Magic (1983), Projects in the Jungle (1984), and I Am the Night (1985). Ultimately, Glaze left the band in 1986 due to interpersonal differences, and that’s when Phil Anselmo joined. The rest is heavy metal history.