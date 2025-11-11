Oscar Isaac Was in a Ska Band That Played Warped Tour With Green Day and Limp Bizkit in the ’90s

Before he was Dr. Victor Frankenstein, or Moon Knight, or Poe Dameron, Oscar Isaac was just a regular punk rock teenager who played in a ska band. His band, The Worms, also just so happened to be on Warped Tour, opening for bands like Green Day and Limp Bizkit.

During a recent interview with NME for the new Netflix/Guillermo del Toro movie Frankenstein, Issac was asked about his time in the Miami punk/ska scene, playing in The Worms. “That was the last ska band that I had. That was the one that probably toured the most,” recalled Isaac. He also played in Petrified Frogs and The Blinking Underdogs.

Isaac said that he was “mostly” responsible for the unusual band names. His “personal favorite,” however, was the Closet Heterosexuals. Although he had nothing to do with it.

“I was doing it from 1995 until The Blinking Underdogs, which ended in 2004. I’m not sure I was a rock star. It was more of a local thing,” Isaac explained to the outlet and his Frankenstein co-star Jacob Elordi. “We played gigs in Miami, Palm Beach, and then a little further north.”

Notably, when Isaac was with The Worms, the band played Warped Tour ’97, with Green Day, Limp Bizkit, the Descendents, and more. “I like to say we opened for The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, but really, we played six hours before them on another stage,” Isaac quipped.

“With The Worms, it was mostly like these huge skinhead guys and then a very skinny, long-haired, brown boy that was me playing bass in the background with suspenders,” he went on to say. “It was a real scene. And it was so fun. It also gave a lot of the band nerds a chance to be rock stars as well, because everybody was really into trumpets and horns, so that was really fun. It was an incredible time.”

Isaac finally shared what motivated his musical pursuits during his teenage and young adult years. “At that time, I went away from acting and theatre because I had a falling out with a drama teacher in my high school,” he explained. Isaac then joked, “I was like, ‘F*** it, I’m gonna do music now.’ But instead of music, I did ska.”