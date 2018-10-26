Our Purge Rewatch Continues With the Punisher-esque ‘The Purge: Anarchy’

We promised this podcast last week, but…well, we got caught up raising $60,000 for The Florence Project during our charity stream with the Waypoint community last week. Sorry! We’re back on track now.

Now, where’s our roundtable discussion of 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy, a sequel to the surprisingly political home invasion thriller, The Purge, from the year before. Writer and director James DeMonaco is back for the sequel, which moves out of the suburbs and into the streets of Los Angeles, as we follow the kinds of people who would be more reliably targeted during a purge. It’s basically a Punisher movie? And somehow stars Michael K. Williams in a small but vital role where he chews scenery in the most Nicolas Cage way? It’s a weird movie that kinda works, even when it doesn’t.

Joining me to discuss The Purge: Anarchy are Austin, Danielle, Natalie, and Rob.

