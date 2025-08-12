Overwatch 2’s New Support Hero Got a Great Backstory Trailer: Watch Now

Blizzard has struggled a bit with Overwatch 2 since its launch—from the issues with availability of characters to the promised and not delivered single-player mode. But they’ve continued to push on and provide updates. One of the newest is an upcoming character, Wuyang.

Wuyang looks like Overwatch’s version of an Avatar: The Last Airbender character

Play video

The trailer, narrated by Wuyang’s voice actor, Howard Wang, provides an origin story for the character. One thing Blizzard has always gotten right, in my opinion, is the story around the Overwatch universe.

Wuyang’s story starts with some explanation of the school he attends, Wuxing University. The school is broken up into 5 colleges:

Fire College- Focuses on Martial Arts and Defensive Strategy

Metal College- Robotics and Technology

Water College- Medicine and Medical Advancements

Earth College- Agriculture and Sustainability

Wood College- Civil and Environmental Engineering

Wuyang’s parents and sister all attended the Fire College. He tried to attend it to continue the family tradition, but only scored well enough to get into Water College. Which, given how it’s worded, sounds like that’s the bottom-tier college in the universe. And everyone is sick about it. This sounds like an incredibly snobby world Wuyang lives in, and he’s clearly hurt by the failure to please his family.

He dedicates himself to finding a way to incorporate water into fighting, and when the time comes, he gets a chance to show off his hard work. He enters battle with what I am 100 percent sure is going to be the phrase you hear when his Ultimate is activated, “Reverse the Tide!”

I can’t wait to see the gameplay trailer for him tomorrow because if they handle this right, that call is going to create some panic on the field of play. Wuyang will be playable this weekend in a limited-time trial, but will be fully available on August 26th when Season 18 of Overwatch 2 starts.