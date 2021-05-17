Pad Korat Recipe

Serves: 2-4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the pad korat:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 teaspoon roasted chile powder

½ pound|225 grams boneless, skinless chicken thighs (2 to 3 thighs), cut into bite-size pieces (see Note)

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons Thai soybean paste, or 4 teaspoons brown miso paste mixed with 2 teaspoons water

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (or the brine from any jar of pickled vegetables)

8 ounces|227 grams dried vermicelli (thin rice stick noodles)

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1½ cups|100 grams bean sprouts

4 scallions, green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces

for serving:

lime wedges

fish sauce

roasted chile powder

DIRECTIONS

In a wok or large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering-hot. Add the garlic, shallot, and chile powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken and toss, cooking until browned all over but not cooked through, about 2 minutes. Add the oyster sauce, fish sauce, soybean paste, brown sugar, vinegar, and 1 cup water, mixing until combined. Add the dried noodles. Cook, stirring, until the noodles have softened and absorbed the water, 2 to 3 minutes (you can always add more water if the noodles look too dry). Once the noodles have soaked up the sauce, push them to the side of the pan and add the beaten eggs. Swirl the pan in a circle to spread out the eggs, letting them sit undisturbed for 1 minute, then stir and mix them into the chicken and noodles until they’re mostly cooked but slightly wet (like a soft scramble), about 1 minute. Add the bean sprouts and scallions, toss again to mix, and then remove the pan from the heat, letting the bean sprouts and scallions wilt in the residual heat. To serve, place the noodles in a serving bowl or divide among the plates. Serve with lime wedges, fish sauce, and chile powder, so everyone can season their noodles as desired.

NOTE: Instead of chicken you can also use an equal amount of beef, extra-firm tofu, mushrooms, or hearty vegetables like broccoli, carrots, or snow peas.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom.

