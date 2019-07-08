Pakistani Politician Mistakes Video Game Plane for Reality, Praises Pilot for ‘Narrow Escape’

Just days after a Pakistani politician put out a Facebook Live press conference with the cat filter on and another incident in which a news anchor thought Apple Inc was a fruit selling company, yet another Pakistani politician out there is reminding us to think before we tweet.



Pakistan’s Awami Tehreek Secretary General, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, tweeted out a video on July 5 of an airplane narrowly avoiding a collision with an oil tanker on the runway. In the tweet, he praised the pilot for his presence of mind in making this great escape. Which would’ve been totally cool and commendable. Except, this video was actually a simulation from the widely played video game Grand Theft Auto.

“Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind,” Gandapur tweeted out before he was savagely trolled by the Twitterati for not knowing that the video was animated.

And if you actually watch this video originally posted by a YouTube user, it’s pretty obvious right from the beginning that it’s a simulated situation.

But considering that even YouTube users who have watched the video have confused the simulated video for reality, this is either an ode to the greatness of modern computer graphics or an example of an increasing number of people not bothering to segregate their facts from fiction.

