Pallbearer Cover Black Sabath and Type O Negative on Their New ‘Fear and Fury’ EP

Pallbearer is about to embark upon a hugely anticipated North American tour with Baroness, and are warming up with a few headlining shows across the South. Ahead of their tour kickoff in Richmond, VA, the Arkansas doom collective have pulled a down-tuned Beyoncé and dropped a new surprise EP, Fear and Fury. It’ll be available on vinyl soon (preorders are percolating here), but for now, it’s streaming in all its three-song glory on Profound Lore’s Bandcamp page, as well as iTunes and Spotify.

Featuring a new(ish) track, “Fear and Fury” as well as two covers, Fear and Fury is an excellent appetite whetter for the band’s eventual next album—and holy shit, that Type O Negative cover is immense. Their take on Black Sabbath’s “Over and Over” is solid, too, but Pallbearer vocalist Brett Campbell’s Pete Steele impression is a gothic dream. Soak it all up below:

Catch Pallbearer on tour with Baroness in August and September:

08/11 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter**

08/12 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater

08/13 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Ballroom

08/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie**

08/16 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

08/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room

08/19 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

08/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

08/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

08/24 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge**

08/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

08/27 – Pheonix, AZ @ Club Crescent

08/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill**

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory Northpark

08/31 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

09/02 – Dallas, TZ @ Granada Theater

09/03 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

09/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theater

09/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum Theater

09/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater

09/09 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

09/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight**

**Pallbearer Only



