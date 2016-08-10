Pallbearer Cover Black Sabath and Type O Negative on Their New ‘Fear and Fury’ EP

Photo courtesy of the artist
Pallbearer is about to embark upon a hugely anticipated North American tour with Baroness, and are warming up with a few headlining shows across the South. Ahead of their tour kickoff in Richmond, VA, the Arkansas doom collective have pulled a down-tuned Beyoncé and dropped a new surprise EP, Fear and Fury. It’ll be available on vinyl soon (preorders are percolating here), but for now, it’s streaming in all its three-song glory on Profound Lore’s Bandcamp page, as well as iTunes and Spotify.
Featuring a new(ish) track, “Fear and Fury” as well as two covers, Fear and Fury is an excellent appetite whetter for the band’s eventual next album—and holy shit, that Type O Negative cover is immense. Their take on Black Sabbath’s “Over and Over” is solid, too, but Pallbearer vocalist Brett Campbell’s Pete Steele impression is a gothic dream. Soak it all up below:
Videos by VICE
Catch Pallbearer on tour with Baroness in August and September:
08/11 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter**
08/12 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theater
08/13 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Ballroom
08/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie**
08/16 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
08/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room
08/19 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
08/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
08/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
08/24 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge**
08/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
08/27 – Pheonix, AZ @ Club Crescent
08/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill**
08/30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory Northpark
08/31 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
09/02 – Dallas, TZ @ Granada Theater
09/03 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
09/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theater
09/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum Theater
09/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater
09/09 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
09/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight**
**Pallbearer Only
[recommended]]