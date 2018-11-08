Pan-Roasted Chicken and Potatoes Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons paprika

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

3 sprigs rosemary

½ (3-4 pound|1360 gram) chicken

1 pound|445 grams small potatoes, halved lengthwise

½ cup|125 ml canola oil

2 sprigs thyme

1 lemon, zested

½ bunch parsley, stems finely chopped, leaves reserved

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, mix together the 1 tablespoon salt, the paprika, cayenne, black pepper, and garlic. Remove the leaves from one of the remaining rosemary sprigs and finely chop, then add it to the bowl. Rub the chicken all over with the spice mix. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and 1 sprig of rosemary and cook until the potatoes are juuuuuust tender, about 4 to 5 minutes, then drain, discarding the rosemary. Set the potatoes aside. Heat ¼ cup|60 ml canola oil in a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, about 7 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Wipe the skillet clean and add the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml canola oil. Add the remaining rosemary sprig, the potatoes, and the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Cook until just starting to get golden, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken back to the skillet and place in the oven. Cook until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, toss the lemon zest with the finely chopped parsley stems and sprinkle it all over the chicken and potatoes. Garnish with the parsley leaves.

