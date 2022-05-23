Pancit Molo Recipe

Serves 6

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes



INGREDIENTS

for the wontons:

1 pound|450 grams shrimp with shells

½ pound|225 grams ground chicken

½ pound|225 grams ground pork

1 cup|70 grams chopped garlic chives

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 (16-ounce|454-gram) package wonton skins, preferably Hong Kong-style

for the broth:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

reserved shrimp shells

2 tablespoons roughly chopped ginger

3 garlic cloves, smashed

8 cups|1892 ml chicken stock

fish sauce, to taste

soy sauce, to taste

1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

Make the wontons: Peel and devein the shrimp. Save the shells for the broth and roughly chop the shrimp into ¼-inch pieces. Take about ¼ of the shrimp and mash them into a paste. In a large bowl, mix the shrimp with the chicken, pork, garlic chives, oyster sauce, salt, pepper, and sugar. Curl the fingers of your non-dominant hand into a loose flat fist and place a wonton wrapper on top of the circle formed by your forefinger and thumb. Wet a finger on your other hand and draw a circle on the wrapper. Scoop up about two teaspoons of the filling and place in the center. Fold one corner over the filling to form a triangle and seal the edges. Lightly wet one of the bottom angles of the wonton wrapper and then bring both bottom angles together. Seal these two ends by pressing them together. Place the filled wonton on a baking sheet lightly dusted with flour and cover with a towel. Repeat until you use all of the filling (it should make around 50 wontons). Refrigerate the wontons until ready to use. Make the broth: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the shrimp shells and toast until bright pink and lightly toasted, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Cover with the chicken stock and 4 cups|1 liter water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Strain, discarding solids, then transfer back to the saucepan. Season with soy sauce and fish sauce and balance the seasoning with sugar, if needed. Add the wontons and cook until they float, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the scallions and serve.

