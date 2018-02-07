Papaya and Avocado Salsa Recipe

Makes about 7 cups

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 large red onions, diced

1 ripe papaya, peeled, seeded, and diced

2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced

⅓ cup diced cilantro

¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice

kosher salt, to taste

tortilla chips, for serving

Videos by VICE

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and season with salt. Serve with tortilla chips.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.