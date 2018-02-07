Papaya and Avocado Salsa Recipe

Makes about 7 cups
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 large red onions, diced
1 ripe papaya, peeled, seeded, and diced
2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced
⅓ cup diced cilantro
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice
kosher salt, to taste
tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and season with salt. Serve with tortilla chips.
