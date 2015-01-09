Paris Gun Attack – Part 1

The first week of 2015 ended tragically when three masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12, including some of France’s most prominent cartoonists, and injuring many more in the deadliest terror attack the country has seen in decades. At the time of writing, the perpetrators were involved in a hostage situation at an industrial estate about 30 miles outside Paris. In response to the events, France raised its terror alert to the highest level—which has only happened once in the last decade—and 100,000 people across the country took to the streets in solidarity with the victims.