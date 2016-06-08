Parlour Premieres “New Syntax Preserves” from Their First Album in Six Years



Photo by E. Neary

Despite the tragic deaths in recent years of scene pillars such as Jason Noble (Rodan, Rachel’s, Shipping News) and Jon Cook (Rodan, Crain), Louisville continues to nurture bands with a rare gift to balance rage and beauty. One such act is Parlour, who will release their first album in six years, a self-titled affair, on June 17 via Temporary Residence. We’re pleased to premiere the opening track, “New Syntax Preserves,” below.

Lone original member Tim Furnish, who played with Cook in Crain, says, “While the spirits of Jon and Jason still live with those they affected, newer blood has arisen, pulling from an ever-diverse set of influences. I still run into folks who tell me how much Crain and Rodan meant to them and it certainly feels good to hear we made a positive difference that endures.”

“New Syntax Preserves” is rife with that distinctive Louisville sound, blending abrasive synth noise with a hammering riff and waves of random, undulating noise. “This album features more taut arrangements, favoring heaviness over delicacy than previous releases,” Furnish says.

Listen to “New Syntax Preserves” by Parlour below.