‘Path of Exile 2’ Is the Evolution That ARPGs Deserve (Hands-On Impressions)

The road leading to Path of Exile 2 and its existence is long and windy but, ultimately, a story of success. Beginning as a crowd-funded project by a group of ARPG fans, Path of Exile is the product of frustration over a stagnant genre’s lack of innovation and the determination to be the change it so desperately needed. After years of critical reception and millions of new players? Path of Exile firmly planted its boots in the ground, confidently branded as “the true successor to Diablo 2” by many.

In 2019, it was time for Grinding Gear Games to move forward. Path of Exile 2 would be announced as a major patch to the existing game, introducing new features and an additional campaign. In 2023, Path of Exile 2 would instead be announced as a new game. It was entirely separate from its predecessor, accompanied by a complete overhaul to many of its systems and gameplay mechanics. I had the pleasure of getting my hands on the Path of Exile 2 review build for the past week, and if there’s one thing I can say, it’s this: “Log in, Exiles.”

Videos by VICE

The complexity of ‘path of exile’ can be crippling, but ‘path of exile 2’ aims to remedy

For curious new players, Path of Exile is an extremely daunting game to consider. Beginning as an already complex base game, over 10 years of additional content, mechanics, and new systems sit upon its foundation, resulting in an amalgamation of numbers, sockets, skill trees, and intimidating choices. It’s like jumping into a cockpit after a few rounds of Pilotwings.

Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile 2 aims to change that, adopting an early-game experience that gently ushers new players into its world. Immediately upon starting the game, tutorial windows populate the screen individually. This guides players on the basics of movement, dodging attacks, using potions, and equipping gear. Soon after, they learn to harness new abilities and begin their journey along a massive skill tree. However, the onboarding seemingly stops upon entering the game’s first safe haven, as if to teach new Exiles how to fish, but not explain why they should prefer one pole over another.

I have over 1,000 hours in Path of Exile. I know, chump change compared to most veterans, but enough to be confidently familiar with most of its intricacies. That said, I tried to put myself in a brand-new player’s shoes. To imagine what would puzzle them throughout their playtime. While Path of Exile 2 succeeds at leading players through the basics of battle, it could benefit from further explanation on other topics.

What do these different armor bases mean? Why did my skills stop working when I changed boots? What the hell just killed me in one shot? Let’s be real, GGG – it may be time to consider a “death recap” window. While evident to those with hours of experience, I worry these questions may arise for players who miss the fine print or are unwilling to resort to scouring Wikis.

simple and clean

Thankfully, Path of Exile 2 implements an interactive in-game Wiki of sorts, highlighting any instance of keywords like “Pinned” or “Chilled” that reveal informational popup windows. These info boxes, present on nearly every menu, help to keep players engaged and informed within the confines of the game, as long as they’re patient enough to digest the barrage of new words.

The Skill Gem system, a staple of Path of Exile‘s approach to build diversity, has completely changed. A radical departure from its predecessor, players are no longer limited by sockets, links, and colors in their gear, but rather a simple progression of unlockable skill slots that are altered at will. Instead of searching (or purchasing) desired Skill Gems, players can craft any abilities they wish through the use of various tiers of Uncut Skill Gems, granting early access to an assortment of playstyles. Support Gems behave similarly, even nudging players towards recommended skills to choose for any given ability.

Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

The Passive Skill Tree, arguably the most intimidating aspect of Path of Exile, has seen a welcome redesign. While still just as massive, its branching pathways and notables are more intuitive. Easing players into making sensible decisions without the fear of permanent commitment. Reverting your choices will only cost a small fee of gold, encouraging indecisive players into relatively carefree experimentation. While I think there could be slightly more guidance for new players, Path of Exile 2‘s efforts to create a more approachable experience certainly haven’t gone unnoticed.

‘path of exile 2’ pushes the needle forward once again

One of the most blatant changes in Path of Exile 2, and part of why its development led to a separate game altogether, is the robust overhaul of its combat system. The days of typical tank-and-spank bosses are over, as Path of Exile 2 opts for a meatier, more methodical approach to battle. Menacing enemies often launch unblockable attacks, prompting the new dodge rolling mechanic to avoid damage. Bosses have stun bars that build over time, resulting in short windows of vulnerability. Equippable shields are available to block incoming damage manually.

Arriving with its new combat system are three different methods of controlling your character and navigating the game. ARPG veterans may choose to stick with the traditional point-and-click control scheme. However, I immediately clicked with the new WASD method, ecstatic at the revelation that I could move my character while simultaneously lobbing spells. I also briefly tried playing with a controller, which felt surprisingly natural from the get-go. Interacting with loot was effortless, and navigating menus and inventory screens was streamlined. Path of Exile 2 makes strides toward accessibility and peripheral preference, and console players need not worry at all about playing a “lesser” version of the game.

Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

Nothing a little elbow grease can’t fix

The beauty of Path of Exile 2 lies within its Mariana Trench-levels of depth. It offers almost endless build variety and hundreds upon hundreds of hours of modular endgame content. Serving its post-campaign activities a la carte, players choose which late-game mechanics to partake in and which to ignore. Mechanics like Delirium offer ways for players to push their builds to their limits. Expedition grants access to alternate methods of crafting and gambling for gear. While the activities available are only a slice of Path of Exile‘s endgame pie, Grinding Gear Games will surely add layers for years to come.

During my 40ish hours of Early Access, I did experience a few hiccups — some expected, others slightly more concerning. My client crashed at least once per day, sometimes twice or three times. However, rebooting Path of Exile 2 allowed me to continue exactly where I had left off. Even mid-boss battle in some instances, so it wasn’t too cumbersome.

Unfortunately, several pivotal Skill Gems seemingly didn’t work, causing my experience playing the Warrior class to be unpredictable. Corrupting Cry, a Support Gem meant to apply a wide damage-over-time effect, never actually applied anything, rendering the gem useless. Shockwave Totem, described as an option for swiftly erupting my Earthquakes, never seemed to perform as intended. On the last days of access, my Raging Spirits minions couldn’t damage anything, devolving them into flashy decorations for my Fire spells.

Ultimately, these issues haven’t hindered my experience with Path of Exile 2. With Grinding Gear Games’ historically quick response to fixing bugs and balancing? I’m comfortable waiting for the remedies after (or before) release.

in conclusion

Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile 2, much like its predecessor, pushes the boundaries of the ARPG genre into new territories. It welcomes new players with innovation and simplistic design while retaining the rich complexity the series is known for. While some growing pains still linger, if you’re willing to strap in, it’s a ride worth taking.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Path of Exile 2 will be available on December 6, 2024, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. A code was provided for impression purposes by the publisher. Played on PC.