Paul Walter Hauser Slams WWE Over Ticket Prices: “You’re Getting Greedy and Ugly”

Paul Walter Hauser is weighing in on the current state of wrestling live shows. The Golden Globe Award-winning actor turned wrestler called out WWE’s business practices, calling them “greedy and ugly” for raising ticket prices, and, additionally, the high cost of PLEs given the small cards.

“The cons in WWE that I see other companies doing better would be giving more bang for your buck. This five-match, $40 pay-per-view thing is garbage,” he told TMZ’s Inside the Ring. “Add two or three more matches. Also, you have guys and gals who would die to be on the card who aren’t. You have the money, duh, go do it. Make a better show, that’s not that hard. I’m not telling you to burn down your brick and mortar, I’m telling you to add menu items. It’s not going to kill you, figure it out.”

Since TKO was created, WWE has seen ticket prices increase. While their WWE Raw and SmackDown shows are still selling well, WrestleMania 42 ticket packages are as high as $37,500 a person. That’s not feasible for the average wrestling fan. Hauser noted this as well and how, comparatively, their competitors are selling well in response to the increase.

“Times are tougher than they used to be but the prices are going up. There’s no real humanity from a corporate perspective whereas you can go to an AEW show or a MLW show for 15 to 40 bucks and have a decent seat. To me, that’s like Mr. Potter in It’s A Wonderful Life. You’re getting greedy and ugly, you’re being ugly by doing that. I understand, ‘Well, we have stockholders and shareholders.’ Yeah, be a real person, you dick. Be a real person. Do something.”

The actor’s comments follow WWE President Nick Khan recently joking with a fan that WWE’s prices aren’t expensive enough. The fan admitted the prices were steep, which Khan said he understood.

