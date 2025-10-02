PayPal or Venmo Can Get a Free Year of Perplexity Pro AI. Here’s How.

The AI industry is pulling itself in two directions. On the one hand, it shows no great hesitancy in attempting to nudge people toward its paid tiers and monetize this promising technology. On the other hand, they’re seemingly partnering with everyone to offer paid tiers for free.

PayPal has announced that PayPal and Venmo users can sign up for a free year of Perplexity Pro (worth $200), the mid-range, paid tier of Perplexity AI, and, since almost everybody is a PayPal or Venmo user, that’s a wide net they’re casting.

Click the sign-up to get going, or as long as you’re in the US, you can go into the PayPal app and sign up for your free year of Perplexity Pro there.

a better ai model

I’ve gone off here and there a few times about how Perplexity AI is the most useful AI for me at the moment. Being more research-based and less focused on moonlighting as an auteur wordsmith, like ChatGPT and the like, it can also use a range of models from competitors, including Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok.

As I wrote in my story about using Perplexity AI for research, “Some (generative AIs) are built more for search, others more for reasoning, but what they all have in common is that they’re centering around researching sources and presenting the information to you, rather than going one step further and interpreting it (too much) for you, which is what I found ChatGPT doing. ChatGPT simply makes too many assumptions and too many false conclusions for me.”

With that complimentary subscription to Perplexity Pro also comes access to Perplexity’s Chrome competitor, the AI-laced browser called Comet.

Comet’s a neat piece of software. I’ve been using it here and there for a few months now. Unlike most browsers, such as Firefox and Chrome, Comet bakes in Perplexity’s AI functionalities into a way that helps you search and find information, whereas using Google these days seems more convoluted and difficult to navigate than ever.