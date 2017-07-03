Wearable Tech Will Help You Get A Better Boner

This article was originally published on August 10, 2016, but we think it still rocks!

At first glance, these shorts look like your average competitive male swimsuit. The VylyV “smart shorts” are made out of a sensor-embedded textile that monitors the contractions in your pelvic floor muscles. Paired with a Dance Dance Revolution-styled smartphone game, it’s the male equivalent of the Elvie “video game for your vagina”: a wearable to help give you a better boner.

Videos by VICE

VylyV’s textile sensors work in communication with a wireless sensor that feeds data through the smartphone application. The shorts are meant to inspire more physical exercise in a particularly difficult to exercise area, ultimately one at the core of sexual endurance.

VylyV uses individualized workout plans that provide the counseling of a personal trainer without actually having to get intimate with anyone at the gym. You can flex your muscles in the privacy of your own home, or even at the workplace (provided you don’t tell anyone, creep). This is actually one of the wearable’s main goals: to help you incorporate pelvic floor exercises into daily routines. Case in point: the app includes an alarm feature that reminds you to exercise “with a discreet vibration.”

In a short promotional video (below), the developers say that a “sedentary lifestyle, and negative effects of sports like biking, slows down blood flow,” which, over time, can make it harder to maintain an erection. Contracting the pelvic floor muscles strengthens them, increasing blood flow to the region. VylyV claims that “medical research strongly supports the positive effects of pelvic floor exercise has on erection quality, prostate, and urinary tract health.” As if sharing a secret, the man in the ad whispers, “It’s the only way to experience multiple orgasms.” We’ll believe it once we’ve broken a sweat.

For more information on the VylyV smart shorts, head over to their website. The shorts are now available for purchase on Indiegogo.

