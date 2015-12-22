Pentagram Gingerbread Cookies Recipe

Put the Satan back in Santa.
Servings: 25
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 4 hours
Ingredients
For the Gingerbread Cookies:
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 ½ teaspoons ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
a small pinch of freshly ground black pepper
½ cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed
½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 large egg, room temperature
¼ cup molasses
¼ cup|60 ml honey
For the Royal Icing:
½ cup|120 ml ice water
¼ cup meringue powder
3 ½ – 4 cups powdered sugar
food coloring
Directions
- Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
- In the bowl of a mixer, beat together the brown sugar and butter until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add in the egg, and mix until combined, then add in the molasses and honey, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Gradually add in the flour mixture, a bit at a time, until well combined. Divide the dough into two halves, form gently into two disks, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for 1 hour (or as long as overnight).
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Lightly flour the work surface and roll out one ball of dough at a time to about ½-inch thickness (the thicker the cookie, the chewier the cookie, obviously). Cut the cookies into your favorite evil shapes. Place the cut-out cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes, until just set. I like mine to stay chewy, so I recommend pulling them out sooner rather than later.
- Roll out the rest of the dough, and do the same to the next disk (and don’t forget to collect the scraps to roll out for more cookies). Allow the cookies to cool completely before decorating (icing instructions follow). Allow the icing to set for about 2 hours before storing. These will keep well for up to 1 week in an airtight container at room temperature.
- To make your royal icing, combine your ice water and meringue powder and whisk until soft peaks form. Add in 3 ½ cups of powdered sugar and whisk until smooth, adding more if needed. Separate your icing into different bowls to make different colors, and add more water or more powdered sugar for a looser or firmer icing. Make sure you make the icing last, as it will harden if left out for too long.