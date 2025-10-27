People Are Bungee Jumping Off the World’s Highest Bridge—Without Ropes 

China’s Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge was supposed to be a symbol of progress. It’s now a lightning rod for disbelief. The world’s highest road bridge, rising more than 2,000 feet above the Beipan River, recently became the site of a “rope-free” bungee jumping experiment that has unsurprisingly drawn as much skepticism as attention.

Videos of the test show workers dropping 100- and 200-lb sandbags from a platform into a massive, rainbow-colored net. As they hit, the net droops quickly down toward a platform, never touching the ground. Organizers called it proof of safety. Viewers called it a very bad idea. Within days, the clips were everywhere, feeding into one of the internet’s favorite pastimes: collective anxiety wrapped in fascination.

Videos by VICE

Unlike traditional bungee jumping, participants in this version would willingly leap without a cord, landing in a net anchored at four corners. The setup includes airbags underneath and staff monitoring wind conditions. Officials say anyone over 60 or with heart conditions will be turned away. Weight limits apply. The ticket price is about $238, which is actually cheaper than the regular bungee offered at the same site.

People Are Actually Rope-Free Jumping From the World’s Tallest Bridge

That discount didn’t do much to calm public concern. On Weibo, users questioned the math behind the design. “If you miss the net, what happens next?” one asked. Another wrote, “Even sandbags don’t look safe.” Others accused the developers of prioritizing shock factor over human lives.

The local government responded by halting the project and ordering further evaluations. The public opening scheduled for late October was canceled. Officials confirmed that only sandbags are being used for testing, and no launch date has been set. A spokesperson said safety certification must be complete before any real jumps occur. One would hope.

The attraction was intended to draw tourists to Guizhou Province, an area known for its dramatic landscapes but still trying to compete with bigger destinations. Instead, it has sparked debate about the line between innovation and spectacle. Rope-free bungee jumping promises a new kind of thrill. What it delivers, so far, is a glimpse at how far people are willing to go for attention and likes.

The bridge itself already attracts visitors for its scale and engineering. The question is whether anyone will (or should) trust that same engineering enough to jump without a rope.