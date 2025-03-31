People Are Gluing String to Their Faces in Creepy ‘Yarn Makeup’ Trend

Of all the viral makeup trends out there, this one is by far the most uncanny,

“Yarn makeup”—whatever that even means—is going viral for its unique and haunting effect.

I mean, you have to appreciate the art behind this look. It takes real creativity and talent to recreate the yarn makeup aesthetic, which basically involves taking a ball of yarn to your face before painting over it with makeup.

One influencer named Eleanor Barnes (who goes by @snitchery on TikTok) recreated the makeup trend to share with her followers.

“Say hello to your new sleep paralysis demon,” she captioned the video.

“I need to try this because something about yarn makeup is naturally uncanny but I love that???” one person commented on her TikTok.

“Haunting but also cool as hell!” another wrote.

In the caption of her video, Barnes also tagged 19-year-old makeup artist Anna Murphy, who seemingly coined this makeup trend.

On her own page, Murphy shared her own tutorial for those who want to give it a whirl.

“For a base, I just use some Mehron white liquid makeup,” she said in the video, her entire face covered in the liquid.

“Once that dried, I would just go over [it] with some Ben Nye spirit gum,” Murphy explained as she tacked the yarn around her face in a spiral pattern. “When I got to my mouth area, I would just cut [the yarn]. Same with my eyes.”

After all the yarn was on, she then applied blush, lipstick, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and other products, giving it a full-face makeup appeal.

Though “it looked really cool,” she said in her clip, “it felt terrible.”

Yeah, I think I’d have a full-blown claustrophobia breakdown if I stuck yarn to my face the entire day. But hey, if you’re one of those wild people who can sleep a full night with mouth tape on, you might love this trend.