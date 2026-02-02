People Are Obsessed With These Conjoined Twins, But Are They Even Real?

Just when you think AI couldn’t get any weirder and more perverse, we find this. Valeria and Camila are conjoined twin influencers pulling in hundreds of thousands of followers, posting flawless selfies, sharing intimate personal stories, and a tragic backstory. There’s just one problem. They aren’t real.

At first glance, their feed looks like a million other “hot girls.” Sunlit apartments. Coordinated outfits. Beach photos. Half smiles angled toward the camera with the ease of people who know exactly how to be looked at. Their account on Instagram has attracted a massive audience, and the comment sections look like any other influencer’s. Compliments. Invitations. Heart and fire emojis. It feels like two real women on the other side of the screen.

Videos by VICE

Yeah, they aren’t.

These AI Twins Are Going Viral. Yes, This Is (Sadly) Real Life.

Valeria and Camila are AI-generated avatars, designed to look hyper-real and emotionally accessible. Their creators didn’t stop at making them look like the “ideal” faces that everyone is striving for these days. They built a full narrative, complete with childhood photos and a shared medical history. In one widely circulated post, the twins explained their scars. “Our spines were dangerously fused together, so we had to undergo several surgeries and operations throughout our lives after birth, and that’s why we have these beautiful scars,” they wrote. It’s a compelling story. It’s also entirely fictional.

What separates Valeria and Camila from other AI influencers is the lack of disclosure. Plenty of virtual models announce themselves clearly, leaning into the novelty of it all. This account stays vague. There’s no pinned explanation, no obvious label spelling out what’s real and what isn’t. Followers are left to decide whether the twins are human, artificial, or somewhere in between. Many don’t seem interested in deciding at all.

Oddity Central, which first drew broader attention to the account, noted that the reveal hasn’t slowed engagement whatsoever. If anything, curiosity appears to boost it. Some critics suspect the long game involves redirecting attention toward paid platforms once the following grows large enough. Which, honestly? Duh.

There’s also a bit of discomfort here. Disability imagery and medical trauma are being used as aesthetic texture, folded into a brand designed to attract attention and affection. No consent questions arise because there’s no person to protect. There’s no fatigue. Zero boundaries. The twins remain perfectly available, forever responsive, and untouched by the consequences that actually affect real lives.

That’s the part worth sitting with. AI didn’t invent the influencer economy or the hunger it feeds. It simply erased obstacles. Valeria and Camila offer connection without complication, intimacy without risk, and beauty without decay. The internet has shown again and again that it responds very well to that formula.

They may not exist, but the reaction to them is very real. And it keeps raising the same disturbing thought. If the story and faces look convincing enough, reality is starting to look very optional.