People Describe Their Most Embarrassing Office Christmas Parties in 6 Words or Less

Ah office Christmas parties. Those special parties we all love, and then at some time around 10AM the next morning, completely hate. It’s no wonder, really, that if you take a large group of people who know each other—but don’t really know each other—and feed them heaps of cheap Prosecco they get a bit irresponsible. All those pent up frustrations, insecurities, and sexual fantasies accumulated through the year, let out of the bag for one night and one night only.

Let’s be honest, you don’t truly know your colleagues until you come out the other end of a staff Christmas party. And so, in the spirit of celebration, but also solidarity, we got a bunch of people to contribute their most embarrassing Christmas party stories in six words or less. And we hope they help you feel a little less ashamed.

Shat my pants and didn’t notice – Jack, 24

Toy gunned boss’s wife with margaritas – Lucas, 30

Stuck in handcuffs in office bathroom – Hamish, 22

Woke up behind the bar at 6AM – Claudia, 26

Peed in an LSD+MDMA punch – Kel, 32

Got thrown down the stairs – Henry, 29

Confessed love to my boss – Alex, 31

Passed out within first hour – Lauren, 24

Drank Jack and cokes all night – Amy, 23

Accidentally locked myself in bathroom for 12 hours – Camille, 28

Took acid to keep my job – Lewis, 27

Made espresso martinis in a Pringles can – Ted, 25

Masqueraded as a priest – Edward, 25

Crashed my boss’s golf cart – Andy, 26

Cried over cake mix – Isaac, 33

Demanded weed as overtime payment – Sam, 27

Threw up in someone’s shoe – Aiden, 38

Woke up in co-worker’s fridge – Jen, 40

Threesome with my boss and his wife – Steph, 27

Screamed “I QUIT!” on a bar top – Zara, 29

Cried with appreciation for a colleague – Ryan, 18

Blurted out a company secret – Matthew, 20

Smashed a bottle of 1998 Pérignon – Ollie, 34

Carried to a taxi – Tom, 32

Threw up on my boss’s jacket – Dave, 34

Ruined designer shoes with cake fight – Georgia, 25

Received condoms as a Kris Kringle – Nicholas, 30

