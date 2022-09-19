Perfect Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 pounds|1814 grams russet potatoes, peeled

1 ½ tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons powdered ranch seasoning

2 teaspoons seasoning salt

12 tablespoons|170 grams salted butter, melted

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

DIRECTIONS

In a large pot over high heat, combine the potatoes with water to cover by 2 inches and bring to a boil, then turn the heat to a steady simmer. Cook the potatoes until fork-tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain the potatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Add the pepper, ranch seasoning, and seasoning salt and mash with a potato masher until the potatoes are at your desired texture. I like mine very smooth. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed. Add the butter and stir. Then add the milk and stir until completely incorporated. Taste again for seasoning and adjust if needed. Serve the potatoes immediately or reheat gently when you’re ready to sit down. (Leftover mashed potatoes will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.)

Reprinted with permission from “Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul.” Copyright © 2022 by Kevin Bludso. Photography Copyright © 2022 by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

