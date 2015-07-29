Pete Tong Switches Positions on His New Single for Kompakt

Most of us know and love Pete Tong as the everlasting host of Radio 1’s Essential Selection and Essential Mix shows, both of which are impossibly detailed cultural archives to be loved, cherished and preserved as testaments to the eternal pleasures of dance music, or for his now seminal reading aloud of a really, really long URL.

It turns out that Tongy, as well as being a pro at playing jingles and introducing good records, can make them too. This collaboration with John Monkman, released on everyone’s favorite kings of Cologne, Kompakt, is a sun-kissed summer scorcher that’s got us slapping on the aftersun and pouring ourselves a few large glasses of perfectly chilled continental lager.

Videos by VICE

Coming on like a future boat party classic, “P H O E N I X”, the follow up to the duo’s 2014 single “The Bumps” is a lilting, rolling, softly punchy affair that we can’t get enough of. Listen to the full thing below.

P H O E N I X is available for purchase on Beatport.

