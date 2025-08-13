Phasmophobia Dev Speaks Out on the Possibility of a Sequel

Phasmophobia is one of those games that I would have played to death in my Ghost Hunters watching days. It’s the perfect horror game to get lost in with your friends. A gripping combination of scares and thought-provoking gameplay, Phasmophobia has been a huge hit since it came out in 2020, so it’s no surprise that fans are asking, is there a sequel in the future?

Phasmophobia may be creeping close to the end of early access—and a sequel?

If you’re not familiar with the game, Phasmophobia is a co-op horror game for four players that tasks you with investigating a number of areas for signs of paranormal activity.

Videos by VICE

As you explore, your sanity may become depleted (Hi Eternal Darkness) as you’re hunted by the same ghosts you’re looking for. Honestly, that may be oversimplifying the game, but there are certain aspects you should see for yourself.

Play video

Speaking with IGN about the Grafton Farmhouse Rework, Kinetic Games art director Corey J. Dixon talked about the potential for a sequel to the game.

“I wouldn’t write it off. It would be a fun challenge to see if we could do another one. There are a lot of things that I know we would change as a company if we went into Phas fresh… It’s definitely not off the cards.”

My favorite thing about indie games is that when they do get sequels, the developers don’t fall into the trap of “more.” They just make an overall better game. So a game like Phasmophobia getting a sequel is an intriguing prospect, especially given that it feels like a fully realized game while still in Early Access.

On the topic of coming out of Early Access, Dixon revealed they “definitely have plans for 1.0, probably in line with our Horror 2.0 update, where we feel the game is feature-complete.”

The Horror 2.0 update, according to the Phasmophobia site, is slated for release in 2026. So, it would be a pretty significant update if both happen at the same time.